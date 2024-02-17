Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is a refresh of Lenovo's 2023 creator laptop. It features the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs, along with next-gen AI features to make your laptop more power efficient and run faster. Pros Excellent performance for creative professionals Lenovo AI Core Chip and Lenovo X Power Beautiful 4K 14-inch touch display Cons Weak battery life Expensive

While Lenovo is already known for making some of the best laptops on the market, the company has expanded its portfolio with the all-new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, which provides an alternative to the MacBook Pro as one of the best laptops for creative professionals. Last year's Yoga Pro 9i was already one of the best creator laptops, with its powerful RTX 40-series graphics cards and one of the best mini-LED displays on the market. This year, however, Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga Pro 9i with the new blazing-fast Intel Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Co-Pilot button on the keyboard.

The new refresh of the Yoga 9i, on the other hand, brings the flagship 2-in-1 Yoga 9i to new heights, with a gorgeous 4K display and four integrated speakers, along with new Intel Arc graphics and the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a new 16-core processor that can push 4.8 GHz of processing power. With this new refresh, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 looks to be one of the best convertibles in 2024. But which one is the better pick for you? A creative powerhouse or an excellent convertible?

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) vs Yoga 9i (2024): Price, specs & availability

Both the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) and the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) were seen for the first time at CES 2024 in January. Currently, neither laptop has hit the market yet, but Lenovo has stated that we should see both laptops by April 2024. We know that pricing will begin at $1700 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, and the entry-level configuration will come with an Intel Ultra Core 5 H-series processor. We have yet to see which configurations come with which processor, but we do know that the Yoga Pro 9i comes with up to a 1TB NVMe SSD and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

On the other hand, the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 comes with a slightly cheaper starting price of $1,450. At that price point, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor featuring 16 cores and up to 4.8 GHz of power. You also get up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage space and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Lenovo has stated that the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) will be available in April 2024.



Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (H series) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H), Evo Edition GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Onboard Intel Arc Graphics RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Battery 84WHr 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch (3.2K IPS LCD, 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, 400 nits; 3.2K Mini LED, 165Hz, 1200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR) 14-inch 2.8K OLED, up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500; 14" 4K OLED, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 Camera 5MP (IR camera + ToF camera) 5MP + IR camera, dual-array mics Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers Colors Tidal teal, Luna grey Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1x headphone, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DC-in, 1x SD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2AX, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 14.3x9.98x 0.7 inches (362x253x17.9 mm) 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9 mm) Weight 4.82 pounds (2.18 kg) 2.98 pounds (1.35kg)

Refreshed hardware, plain aluminum chassis

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) doesn't feature any significant changes to its exterior design from its previous model. The laptop itself feels sleek thanks to the laptop's aluminum chassis, but overall, it's a plain-looking laptop from Lenovo. When it came to practicality, last year's Yoga Pro 9i proved to be one of the best laptops on the market, with a comfortable, haptic touchpad, great keyboard, and a mini-LED display.

That has all stayed the same in the 2024 refresh of the Yoga Pro 9i, but its appearance is minimalist, with a dark gray coloration on the aluminum chassis. It feels sleek and has a great build quality, but it's not the most aesthetically pleasing choice.

On the flip side, the Yoga 9i (2024) rides into the new year on the shoulders of its predecessor, which our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called "the best laptop of 2023". For a third generation in a row, Lenovo has continued to improve on our favorite convertible laptop. While the design hasn't changed too much on the exterior, there are a few new color options, with a Lunar Gray model and Cosmic Blue.

I personally enjoy the appearance of the Cosmic Blue Yoga 9i (2024). Unfortunately for some, Lenovo has decided not to include the "Oatmeal" color option that was available in the 2023 model. Between these two laptops, I find the Yoga 9i (2024) to be a more sleek device than the Yoga Pro 9 design wise.

We're still waiting to get more hands-on time with both of these laptops, but we do know from seeing them at CES 2024 that, design-wise, they both compare nearly identical to their predecessors. Both of their 2023 models are our favorite laptops from last year, and we're pleased to see more of the same in 2024 and look forward to spending some hands-on time with these laptops in the near future.

Choose between a bright mini-LED and a gorgeous OLED

When it comes to the display, both the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) and Yoga 9i (2024) feature top-of-the-line screens. Starting with the Yoga Pro 9i, not much has changed in 2024, with your choice of an IPS or Mini-LED display. Both displays will be available in touch and non-touch configurations, and both displays feature the same 16-inch design, supporting a 3.2K resolution and featuring a fast 165Hz refresh rate.

Display-wise, the Yoga 9i (2024) remains unchanged in nearly every specification from its 2023 predecessor. It still has that same OLED screen that we loved in the 2023 model, and it features the same overall solid performance we experienced. There is, however, in 2024, an updated refresh rate with support for 120Hz.

Better Intel Core Ultra offerings put the Yoga Pro 9i ahead

When it comes to performance, the Yoga Pro 9i has always been the stronger laptop when compared with the Yoga 9i 2-in-1. While the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is a great convertible laptop, it isn't as powerful as the Yoga Pro 9i, which is a content-creation powerhouse. While we haven't had the chance to take our own benchmarks for either laptop yet, we expect the Yoga Pro 9i to be a top performer in power this year thanks to its new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Both laptops are evenly matched in the specs department when it comes to memory and storage options.

Staying true to its name, the Yoga Pro 9i looks to be one of the best creative professional laptops on the market, rivaling the likes of the MacBook Pro. Once we have our hands on the laptop, we'll be sure to benchmark it for you, but until then, we can base our assumptions on what we've seen from the Intel Core Ultra processors already on the market, and we expect the Pro 9i to be a powerhouse.

The Yoga 9i in 2023 outperformed our expectations thanks to the powerful 13th-gen Intel processor, and based on what we've already seen of the Intel Core Ultra's performance measured against the 13th-gen Intel Core chips, we expect the Yoga 9i to handily outperform its predecessor and deliver an exceptional experience, regardless of if you are using it in tablet mode or laptop mode.

If you are a fan of Microsoft's Co-Pilot feature, you'll appreciate the dedicated Co-Pilot key that's present in the 2024 refreshes, which delivers a notably comfortable typing experience. Both laptops also include a fair bit of AI in their hardware, as well. Lenovo has spent a considerable amount of time developing hardware-based AI solutions that look to speed up mobile performance, and both the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i feature the Lenovo AI Core Chip and Lenovo X Power, which fine-tune your computer for creative tasks, while the 2024 refreshes bring us a new APU from Intel which promises better battery life and power efficiency.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) vs Yoga 9i (2024): Which is right for you?

Both of these laptops are likely to be two of our favorites from Lenovo in 2024, but if I had to choose one, I would choose the Yoga Pro 9i simply because it's the more powerful option and will be the better content creation pick. I particularly look forward to seeing how the Yoga Pro 9i (2024) benchmarks turn out with the new Intel Core Ultra 7-series processor. With that being said, the Yoga 9i delivers an exceptional experience for anyone looking for a 2-in-1 style laptop. You can't go wrong with the Yoga 9i if you want a versatile laptop.

