For gamers, finding the right laptop is a must if you want to be taken seriously. You can try and game on your regular laptop, but you aren't going to be able to keep up with the rest of your competition, even if you have one of the best laptops out there. Lenovo is one of the top laptop manufacturers out there today, and it recently announced a ton of new machines that are coming out in 2024. Two of the new gaming laptop options you have are the Legion 9i and the Legion 7i. The Legion series is meant to give gamers the ability to pack up their gaming laptop and head wherever the competition is and not have to worry about carrying a ton of equipment. These are light and portable gaming laptops and last year's Lenovo Legion 9i was one of our favorite gaming laptops. How does the new lineup rank? Take a look.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) vs Legion 7i (2024): Price, specs, and availability

You can get one now

The Lenovo Legion 9i is available now, as it was released in January. You can buy it from Lenovo now, and it will eventually be available at other third party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. It starts at $3,839 on the Lenovo website right now. It is a 16-inch laptop with a 14th Generation Intel HX series CPU. You can get up to 2TB of storage and 64GB of RAM. This is a powerful laptop that offers you a ton of memory and storage.

The Lenovo Legion 7i is the middle laptop in the Legion lineup for this year, as there is also a Legion 5i that's available. The Legion 7i will be available in March and will first be able to be purchased from Lenovo's website. It will start at $2,099. It's also a 16-inch laptop with a 14th Generation Intel HX Series processor. For this, you're able to get up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM.



Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) Lenovo Legion 7i (2024) CPU Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX Intel 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh Core HX, up to Core i9-14900HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (150W TGP) Up to Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB 115W RAM Up to 64GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) Up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 OC (2x DIMMs) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) Up to 1TB M.2 2280 slot Battery 99.99Whr battery 99.9 Wh, 230W charger Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution Mini-LED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time Up to 16-inch, 16:10, non-touch, matte, IPS 3.2K 3200 x 2000 px, 165Hz 3ms, 450-nits, 100% DCI-P3 Colors Carbon Black Eclipse Black or Glacier White Ports Left Side: 1 x Audio Combo Jack 1 x SD Card Reader 3.0 Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 1 x eShutter Button Rear: 1 x DC in 1 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1, Always On USB 5V2A) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (3.2 Gen, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0 140W) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x RJ45 Left: 1x USB-C 3.2 with Thunderbolt 4.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 (no PD), 1x USB-A 3.2 gen2, audio jack right: 1x USB-A 3.2 gen1, 1x USB-C 3.2 (DP 1.4, PD 140W), SD card reader, eShutter back: DC-in, HDMI 2.1 Weight 5.64 pounds (2.56kg) From 2.25 kg (4.97 lbs) Audio 2 X 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System Smart Amp with Nahimic Audio 2x 2W Harman stereo speakers Webcam Optional Built-in FHD Webcam (1080p) with E-Shutter FHD webcam with eShutter and Tobii Horizon Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 Starting with Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 Size 14.08x10.93x0.74-0.89 inches (357.5x277.7x18.99-22.77mm) 357.7 mm or 14.08” (w) x 262.5 mm or 10.33″ (d) x 17.6 – 19.8 mm or .69″ – .78” (h) Starting Price $3,840 $2,099

Design

Incredibly similar designs

If you want a lightweight gaming laptop, you're in luck with these. Both of them weigh less than six pounds, as the Legion 7i checks in at 4.97 pounds and the 9i is 5.64 pounds. This is much easier than lugging a gaming tower somewhere to set up. They have almost the exact same dimensions as well, with both measuring 14.08" in length, while the 9i is 10.93" in width and 0.89" in height and the 7i is 10.33" in width and 0.78" in height. They both feature a 1080p FHD webcam with e-shutter and a speaker system with 2 x 2W Harman speakers.

The biggest design change is with the ports. On the 9i, you'll get an audio combo jack and an SD card reader on the left side, a USB-C, USB-A, and eShutter button on the right side, and a loaded rear with the DC in port, a USB-A port, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an RJ45 port. The 7i has a left side with one Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and an audio jack, a right side with a USB-A, USB-C, SD card reader, and eShutter button, and a rear with the DC in port and an HDMI 2.1 port. Also, the 7i comes in two colors (Eclipse Black or Glacier White) while the 9i comes in only Carbon Black. The 7i also has a Microsoft Copilot key on its keyboard to utilize the AI companion.

Display

One handles HDR content much better

You're getting similar options when it comes to what the displays will look like. The only choice for the 9i is a 16-inch 3.2K mini-LED non-touch panel that boasts 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3, so the colors really pop. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz, meaning your game will be smooth, even if the framerates dip. But what really makes your game and any HDR content that you have look incredible is the maximum 1200 nits. This will have your screen looking great in almost any light, giving you the edge in your game. It has a response time of 3ms.

You'll have two options for a display if you choose the 7i. The first is similar to the 9i, with a 3.2K mini-LED non-touch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a response time of 3ms. It also has 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3, but it has a maximum brightness of 450 nits. You can also opt for a QHD+ 2560x1600 display that has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a max brightness of 500 nits to go along with 100% sRGB. There are positives to any of the three choices. It all depends on what kind of games you're playing and what kind of content you frequently stream.

Performance and battery life

LA AI chips for forward thinkers

When it comes to CPUs and GPUs, there are similar components that make up these two laptops. However, the 9i has better options. It offers a 14th Generation Intel Core HX Series processor, which is specifically made for gaming laptops. It's a refresh of the Raptor Lake CPUs that came out last year. This comes with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, and it has a boosted max turbo of 5.80GHz and now has the ability to connect with Bluetooth 5.1 and up to Wi-Fi 7. For the GPU, you can get either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or the 4090. The Legion 9i offers a Lenovo LA3-P AI chip, which delivers higher FPS, makes your computer more power efficient, and allows you to handle more AI tasks. With all of these put together, you're able to get 230W TDP total, giving you a distinct advantage while gaming.

The 7i doesn't provide you with anything to scoff at, as it too has a 14th Generation Intel Core HX Series processor, the i9-14900HX. It has an LA3 AI chip and offers up to RTX 4070 for the GPU. The graphics won't be as powerful and the power efficiency won't be as impressive, but it's still packing a punch. It can also connect to Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 7. As we mentioned above, the 7i can't hold as much storage or RAM, so you'll have to keep that in mind when you're thinking about what you need to store.

For battery, both are powered by a 99.99Whr battery. While we haven't had a chance to test it out yet, we imagine it will combine with the new CPUs to last longer than previous versions.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) vs Legion 7i (2024): Which one is right for you?

Both of these laptops provide you with so much in such portable packages. Because of all that it can do, we would opt for the Lenovo Legion 9i. This has the ability to give you the gaming advantage that you need, thanks to its higher number of nits, stronger AI chip, and better graphics options. You'll be able to do so much, whether it's gaming or content creation, with this. You can store more and have more memory to utilize. While it is pricier, if you're going to be using it for heavy gaming, streaming, or for work projects that involve content creation, it's a smart investment.

The Lenovo Legion 7i is a much more affordable laptop and has nearly all the great assets the 9i has. It can be utilized for gaming or for STEM apps. The gorgeous 16-inch 3.2K display will make whatever you're using your laptop for really pop. Plus, it is ready to use AI with the Copilot key and the LA3 chip.