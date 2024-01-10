If you're a content creator looking for a new Lenovo laptop in 2024, you've probably heard of the new Yoga Pro 9i as one of the top MacBook alternatives. With last year's models packing in the power of Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards and an incredible mini-LED display, it was already one of the best creator laptops out there. For this year, though, Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga Pro 9i with two new features: faster Intel Core Ultra CPUs and a Copillot button on the keyboard. Here's a deeper dive into everything we know about this great laptop.

Price and availability

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) was announced at CES 2024. Typically, Lenovo waits a few months after the initial announcement to roll out products that were announced at the start of the year. Lenovo specifically stated it plans to release the device in April 2024. Pricing will start at $1,700.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) specs

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 5/7/9 H Series Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X Display 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000 resolution) IPS touch or non-touch panel with 165Hz refresh rate

16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000 resolution) Mini-LED touch panel with 165 Hz Touch Battery 84Whr battery Ports Left Side: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB 3.2 Gen 23, DP 1.4, PD 3.0)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 13 5G

1 x Audio Combo Jack

1 x HDMI 2.0 (6G)

1 x Square DC-In Right Side: 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 13 5G

1 x Full-sized SD Card Reader 3.0 Audio 6 Speakers with 4 Back-to-Back Subwoofers Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Audio Webcam 5MP Webcam; IR Camera + ToF Electronic Camera Shutter; 4 Microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Size (WxDxH) 14.3x9.98x0.7 inches (362x253x17.9mm) Starting weight Starting at 4.82 pounds (2.18kg)

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024)

New Intel Core Ultra CPUs

There's not much that's physically changed between the eighth-generation Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2023) and the new ninth-generation model. It keeps pretty much everything that made last year's laptop great, like the mini-LED display option and a sleek aluminum design. The main change is what's powering it. This device now features Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs. Thanks to these, you can expect a massive gain in performance over the 13th-generation CPUs in the previous model.

Intel has completely reworked its new CPUs. These new hybrid models are built on the Intel 4 and Foveos 3D packaging. Although it's still a 7nm CPU, there's now a SoC tile that features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi controllers, a new NPU, and low-power E-cores. That's in addition to the CPU tile, which has high-performance P-cores and E-cores, and the I/O tile for USB, PCIe, and Thunderbolt. There's also a new graphics tile that's built to use Intel Arc graphics and has up to 8Xe cores.

Although the Yoga Pro 9i already has a Lenovo AI Core Chip and Lenovo X Power, which can tune your machine for creative tasks, the new NPU means the 2024 version should be more energy efficient, with a longer battery life. The NPU can offload certain tasks from the CPU and GPU, and many apps like GIMP and Windows Studio Effects are optimized for it. Lenovo includes options for the Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 series CPUs but hasn't listed the specific chipsets just yet.

A new Copilot button on the keyboard

The second big change on the Yoga Pro 9i this year is the new Copilot button on the keyboard. Thanks to this button, you'll have to worry less about clicking the Copilot icon on your Windows 11 PC whenever you want to access the feature. Just like the Start button, you'll have quicker access to Copilot, letting you access Bing chat, summarize webpages, ask questions, and change PC settings with a quick press of a button.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024)

The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is set to go on sale in April. Typically, it will go up on Lenovo's website first, and then other retailers like Best Buy. We'll do our best to keep this page updated with purchase links once they're available.