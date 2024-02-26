Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i laptop features all-new Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 1TB of storage, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and an OLED display, making this a powerful PC. What's more, though, is that the Yoga won't break the bank, either, considering it starts off at just $1049 for the base model. Pros Intel Core Ultra chips OLED display Affordable Cons Integrated graphics

Lenovo announced a slew of new laptops at CES 2024, including the new Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga 7i 2-in-1. If you're looking for a laptop, Lenovo routinely has some top-notch offerings, and the Yoga line is popular for good reason. However, it can be confusing to decide which Yoga model is the right for you: Should you go with the 2-in-1, or would the traditional laptop be the better pick?

Luckily, we're here to help with an in-depth comparison between the Yoga Slim 7i and the Yoga 7i.

Price, availability, and specs

You'll have to wait a while for these

The Yoga Slim 7i is coming in April 2024, while pricing kicks off at $1,049 for the introductory model. Naturally, depending on your selected configuration, prices will go up, but we don't have the full picture of how much just yet. If you want the Intel Core Ultra 7 and 32GB of RAM, though, definitely expect to pay a fair bit more than that starting $1,049 price.

The Yoga 7i is also arriving in April 2024, and pricing begins at $850 for the 14-inch model and $900 for the 16-inch model. Like the Slim 7i above, we don't have the full picture of pricing yet, but depending on your configuration, you can expect prices to get higher if you plan on fully kitting out your 7i with premium add-ons like an OLED display.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up to Intel Core Ultra GPU Intel Arc Intel graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Battery 65Whr 71Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch (1920 X1200) 60Hz 16:10 WUXGA OLED, 400nits, 100% P3, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Glass, Touch 14-inch: 2.8K OLED with 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 OLED with 60Hz, Dolby Vision, 400 nits; 1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits; 16-inch: (1920x1200 LCD with 60Hz, 300 nits) Camera FHD Webcam IR Camera + Camera Shutter Four Microphones 2MP + IR camera, dual-mic array Speakers Four speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio 2x2W Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Colors Luna Grey 16 (Storm Grey); 14 (Tidal Teal / Storm Grey) Ports 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A USB3.2, 1 x headphone jack 14-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b, 1 x Micro SD card reader, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x NOVO button); 16-inch (2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 1 x MicroSD Card Reader) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2 x 2AX, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches (312 x 221x 14.9 mm) 14 (12.51x8.76x0.65 inches); 16 (14.26x9.85x0.67 inches) Weight Starting at 3.06 pounds (1.39 kg) for matte display; 3.15 pounds (1.43 kg) for glass display 14 (3.28 pounds for OLED, 3.42 pounds for LCD); 16 (4.50 pounds)

Design and display

A 2-in-1 vs a traditional laptop

Both laptops have fairly standard aesthetics with rounded corners, relatively thin bezels, and slight lips to house their webcams. Of course, the Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1, so you can rotate its display backward to take advantage of its touchscreen and turn it into a tablet. The Yoga 7i is slightly thicker, wider, and taller, but not by a huge margin, although it's also heavier at 3.28 pounds for the 14-inch model and 4.5 pounds for the 16-inch model vs the Yoga Slim 7i's up to 3.15 pounds.

On the Slim 7i, you're getting a 14-inch 60Hz OLED display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. On the Yoga 7i, the 14-inch model can be outfitted with a 2.8K 120Hz OLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness; a 1920x1200 60Hz OLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness; or a 1920x1200 60Hz LCD panel with 300 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch model has a 1920x1200 60Hz LCD panel with 300 nits of peak brightness.

You can opt for a 14-inch 7i with a higher resolution and refresh rate than you can find on the Slim 7i, while it also supports touch. Nonetheless, the OLED display on the Slim 7i isn't a bad panel, either; although, it is lacking compared to the top-tier option on the 14-inch 7i. In terms of webcams, the Slim 7i has a FHD IR camera, and the Yoga 7i has the same. In general, though, you won't have any trouble hopping into a Zoom meeting, even if you won't be shooting 4K video.

Performance

Similar with a few key differences

Both the Slim 7i and the Yoga 7i feature Intel's new Core Ultra chips. The Slim 7i will feature 28W H-series chips, and the 14-inch Yoga 7i can be outfitted similarly; although, otherwise, the 16-inch 7i is stuck with 15W chips and Intel graphics as opposed to Intel's Arc tech.

Outside of differences in CPUs, the Slim 7i can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, while the Yoga 7i maxes out at 16GB. Storage is a match between the two, maxing out at 1TB, while the only other notable hardware difference is in the Slim 7i supporting Bluetooth 5.3 vs the 7i's Bluetooth 5.2. In general, the Slim 7i is more capable, but neither is especially powerful.

With integrated graphics, these laptops aren't great choices for gaming. If you need a ton of RAM for your job, you'll likely prefer the Slim 7i's 32GB option, but for most folks, 16GB will be enough. The Slim 7i can be slightly more capable, but both will be able to handle web browsing, word processing, watching videos, and running any number of normal applications.

However, if you're looking for truly premium hardware, neither of these are great options.

Battery life

No firm numbers without testing

We haven't had a chance to get our hands on either of these laptops yet, so we can't give you numbers on battery life. However, there are some takeaways.

The Slim 7i has a 65Whr battery, and it also features the more power-hungry 28W Core Ultra chips, while the Yoga 7i has a 71Whr battery and is set to offer both 15W and 28W chips. So, considering the Yoga 7i has a bigger battery and can come with a less power-hungry chip, it's likely that the Yoga 7i will have better battery life than the Slim 7i in general, but we'll have to do our own testing.

In short, if battery life is your top priority, the safest bet is the Yoga 7i with a 15W chip.

Yoga Slim 7i (2024) vs Yoga 7i (2024): Which is right for you?

A tough choice that'll depend on personal preference

Depending on what you're looking for, either of these laptops could be your best choice. If you don't want a 2-in-1, the Slim 7i has just about everything the 7i does minus the hybrid design. Plus, you can get up to 32GB of RAM on the Slim 7i vs the 7i. However, considering that the 14-inch 7i can largely match the Slim 7i on top of extras like its hybrid design, a slightly bigger battery, and an optional 120Hz display, it's our overall winner.

Altogether, considering that the Slim 7i is thinner and lighter as well as has more RAM, it's still a solid choice. If you're in the market for a more traditional laptop and aren't that interested in tablet functionality, the Slim 7i may suit you well, especially if you aren't phased by 60Hz. Ultimately, this choice will come down to personal preference, as most choices of laptop inevitably do.

