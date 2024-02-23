Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) Lean and mean The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) is thinner than even some of Lenvo's convertibles, making it great for travel. It's powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and features a glass touch OLED display. It has a total of four speakers, an IR camera, and a sleek and understated design. Pros Sleek design with OLED display Supports Intel Core Ultra CPUs Competitive starting price Cons No SD card reader

Lenovo had a very productive CES this year, where it launched a wide range of products from laptops and a tablet, to a pair of TWS earphones. The laptops were no doubt the stars of the show, and we got new iterations of some of the popular models. As far as 14-inch laptops go, the Yoga 9i (2024) is the company's flagship convertible, allowing you to use it as a laptop or tablet. We also got a new Yoga Slim 7i (2024), featuring similar specs to the 9i, but with a more wallet-friendly starting price. If you were thinking of grabbing one of these come April, which one should you pick?

Price, specs & availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) is a ninth generation model, and will be available from April starting at $1,050. This isn't a convertible laptop, but you can spec it up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. There's no option for dedicated graphics, but the onboard Intel Arc GPU should be plenty to scratch your casual gaming itch. It can be equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD. It's only available in a single Luna gray color.

The new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is also a ninth generation model, and starts at a much higher price of $1,450. It, too, should go on sale around the same time on Lenovo's online store. This Evo Edition-certified laptop also supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, and onboard Arc graphics. It only gets a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It comes in two colors, Luna grey and Cosmic blue.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H), Evo Edition GPU Intel Arc Onboard Intel Arc Graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Battery 65Whr 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch (1920 X1200) 60Hz 16:10 WUXGA OLED, 400nits, 100% P3, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Glass, Touch 14-inch 2.8K OLED, up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500; 14" 4K OLED, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 Camera FHD Webcam IR Camera + Camera Shutter Four Microphones 5MP + IR camera, dual-array mics Speakers Four speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers Colors Luna Grey Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Ports 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A USB3.2, 1 x headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2AX, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches (312 x 221x 14.9 mm) 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9 mm) Weight Starting at 3.06 pounds (1.39 kg) for matte display; 3.15 pounds (1.43 kg) for glass display 2.98 pounds (1.35kg)

Design

The Yoga 9i can be used in a variety of ways, including a tablet

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is actually thinner than the more expensive Yoga 9i, measuring just 0.59 inches. It's also quite light with a starting weight of 3.15 pounds. The latter is for the glass version of the display, which is only said to be available in some markets like the US. The body looks classy thanks to smooth lines, flattened edges for the lid, and rounded corners for the base. There are speaker grills on either side of the keyboard, and two on the bottom. These house the four speakers of the laptop, which also gets Dolby Atmos treatment. The Yoga Slim 7i has a decent number of ports, with the left side housing two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.1, while the right has a USB-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo port. There's no microSD or full-size card reader, which is a bit disappointing.

The Yoga 9i (2024) is arguably the more attractive of the two, especially in blue. The all-aluminum body adds a nice premium touch, and the rounded edges of the lid and frame should make it nicer to hold at any angle. It's slightly thicker at 0.63 inches, but it's slightly lighter at 2.98 pounds. The main difference between the two models is that the 9i has a 360-degree rotating hinge, while the Slim 7i can only do 180 degrees. The 9i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Type-A port on the left side, along with a standard USB-C, audio jack, and the power button on the right. Lenovo bundles a sleeve and stylus along with this laptop. The Yoga 9i gets four speakers as well, but these are tuned by Bowers & Wilkins so audio quality should be a notch better.

Going purely by design, I'd have to pick the Yoga 9i as the winner. It offers more flexibility when it comes to usage, and it is lighter.

Display

The Yoga 9i supports up to a 4K OLED panel

Source: Lenovo

The Yoga Slim 7i (2024) has a 14-inch OLED display, with a 1920x1200 (16:10) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 400 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision HDR playback. Considering the starting price, this is a pretty great display to have. The Slim 7i will also be getting a glass display with touch input for the North America region, and this version has the exact same specs as the matte finished one.

It's hard to compete with the Yoga 9i's display though, which is clearly a cut above. This 14-inch OLED display can be had with either a 2.8K or 4K resolution, depending on your needs. The former has a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and is VESA HDR certified, while the latter top-end version has a 3840x2400 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and similar HDR certification. Depending on the type of work you'll be doing, you can get one with a higher refresh rate, or sacrifice that for an increase in resolution.

The displays of the Yoga 9i and Slim 7i, both support 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, so either should do just fine if you're doing a lot of color grading. However, the 9i has a little more sophistication when it comes to the resolution and supported HDR formats, which gives it an edge.

Performance and software

It's a tie between the Yoga 9i and Slim 7i

Source: Lenovo

Performance of both laptops should be largely similar, since they both max out with the same Intel CPU and are Intel Evo Edition certified. The Yoga Slim 7i could have an edge in memory-intensive applications since it supports a total of 32GB RAM. The Yoga 9i on the other hand, gets a higher durability rating with the MIL-STD-810H certification, making it a tougher road warrior. It also gets the "Lenovo Premium Suite" of tools, which include studio-grade noise-cancelling microphones. Both laptops feature 5MP webcams with IR sensors for Windows Hello authentication. The two laptops also run Windows 11, and you can expect a similar set of software tools for both.

Battery life

The Yoga 9i has a larger battery capacity

Source: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i has a physically larger battery of 75WHr, than the Slim 7i which has a 65WHr battery. Considering both as said to be Evo-certified, the 9i should be able to give you slightly better battery life with similar workloads. This could vary though, considering the 9i can be used in various modes, such as a tablet, and that could affect thermal performance, leading to a shorter battery life. We'll know for certain once we've tested both of them, but for now, it makes sense to go with the higher capacity.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) vs Yoga 9i (2024): Which is right for you?

To answer our initial question, I think it's worth putting down the extra money for the Yoga 9i as the improvements and benefits can be seen all around. You get a striking looking laptop with very good specs, a sharp and vivid display, a larger battery, and a bundled stylus. For creatives who travel a lot, the high-resolution display and the ability to sketch using the stylus could be a major benefit.

The Yoga Slim 7i should not be disregarded that easily, as it still offers a lot for its lower starting price. The OLED display and high-capacity RAM support are some of its strengths, and for those who don't need any tablet functionality, it could be a better (and slimmer) choice compared to the 9i.