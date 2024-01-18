Lenovo's Yoga lineup has plenty of great offerings, but if you're in search of a new Lenovo laptop that is super portable, but still packing enough power and a great display, the Yoga Slim 7i should do the trick. For this year, Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga Slim 7i with Intel's new Core Ultra processors., plus it has an OLED display option now. We'll dive deeper into all those changes for you right here, and everything else you need to know about this great laptop.

Price and availability

Like many of Lenovo's other products, the Yoga Slim 7i (2024) was announced at CES 2024. It is expected to become available in April 2024. Pricing on it will start at $1,049.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) specs

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB cache)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics (integrated) Storage 512GB M.2 2242 SSD

1TB M.2 2242 SSD RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 7467MHz

32GB LPDDR5X 7467MHz Display International Version: 14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 North America and Asia Pacific Version: 14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, touch Battery 65Whr battery Ports Left Side: 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4

1x HDMI 2.1 Right Side: 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x 3.5 mm Audio combo Jack Audio 4x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Quad-microphone array Webcam FHD IR Camera with shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Size (WxDxH) 12.28x8.7x0.59 inches (312x221x14.9mm) Starting weight 3.06 pounds (non-touch)

3.15 pounds (touch)

What's new in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i doesn't necessarily have a direct predecessor, since there's never been a laptop with this exact branding. However, you can look at it as a follow-up to the Lenovo Slim 7i from last year, and it's packing some notable changes.

Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Last year's Lenovo Slim 7i model featured 13th-generation Intel CPUs, but this year's version is getting the jump in power to Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs. These new chips were redesigned from the ground up, and bring a lot of performance boosts, as well as battery life improvements. The chips sport the performance (P) and efficiency (E) cores that you're used to from the previous Slim 7i, and also two new low-power E-cores. That's in addition to the NPU, which can work in tandem with the GPU and the CPU for AI workloads in certain apps like GIMP.

Our review of HP Spectre x360 explains a little more about the advancements of this new Intel chip. You can expect the same for the Yoga Slim 7i (2024). Mainly, you can look out for a huge boost in graphics performance since Core Ultra chips now sport an integrated GPU based on Intel Arc graphics (instead of Iris Xe graphics). So, if you're into light gaming, you'll finally be able to run titles like Forza Motorsport at lower-end settings and get some solid gameplay, or even edit videos on this laptop. You should be good to go.

This model also includes faster LPDDR5x RAM, so things should feel a bit snappier on that front, too.

OLED screen

A new feature this year on the Yoga Slim 7i (2024) is the OLED display. Previous models maxed out with an IPS touchscreen. Now, Lenovo has opted to upgrade the panel to an OLED panel. OLED displays are known for tremendous color accuracy, as well as contrast levels. So, if you're a student looking for a laptop for things like streaming videos, as well as photo editing, the display will be more vibrant for you. On the technical side, Lenovo claims the display can hit 100% of the P3 gamut, which is pretty impressive.

However, compared to the older Lenovo Slim 7i, this new model has a lower resolution, at 1920x1200. Still, for a display this size, the OLED panel is probably much more appealing than the higher resolution would be.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024)?

Typically, Lenovo's own website will be the first place where you can buy the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024). It should show up at other retailers too, at some point. However, you'll need to wait until it launches later this year.