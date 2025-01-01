The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition isn't the most exciting laptop in the world, but it does carry its weight pretty well and offers a decent bang for your buck. For $1,299, often discounted to $999, you get a Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The keyboard is solid, like you'd expect from a high-end Lenovo consumer laptop. The only real downsides are a middling display, a bland design, and a mechanical touchpad.

And then there's the whole 'Aura Edition' aspect of it. You can tap your phone against the screen to share photos, it can help you adjust your posture when you're slouching, and more. I wouldn't buy a laptop just for that, but it's a nice differentiator from the competition.

Ultimately, the Yoga Slim 7i is what I wrote in the title. It's a good laptop. It's not the best, but it's solid, just like you'd expect from a Yoga 7 series device.

Lenovo sent us the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition for review. It has no input on the contents of this article.

Your changes have been saved Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition 7 / 10 Pros Lunar Lake is awesome

Aura Edition features are neat

Solid keyboard

Value for money Cons Mediocre display

Mechanical touchpad

Boring design $1000 at Lenovo $1300 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is available now, and while the normal starting price is $1,299.99, it's currently discounted to $999.99 on Lenovo.com. That model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V and a 1TB SSD, which puts you in pretty good shape. With Lunar Lake, memory is on the chip, so this one has 16GB RAM. There's an option for the Core Ultra 7 258V with 32GB for $100 more.

Other than that, there don't seem to be any configuration options.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition specs CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 256V Processor (E-cores up to 3.70 GHz P-cores up to 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache) GPU Intel Integrated Arc Graphics RAM 16GB LPDDR5X, 8533MHz Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Battery 70WHr Ports 2 x USB-C® (Thunderbolt 4, USB 40Gbps, DisplayPort, power delivery) USB-A (hi-speed USB) HDMI 2.1 (supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz) Audio combo jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions 0.6″ x 13.53″ x 9.27″ Weight 3.2 pounds Speakers 4 x 2W speakers Colors Luna Grey Display type 15.3″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) LCD, 120Hz, 16:10, 500 nits, 100%P3, TÜV Low Blue Charge speed Rapid Charge Express Webcam FHD + IR Cellular connectivity None Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 7 802.11BE (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth® 5.4 Expand

Design

It's a boring design, but it does have a lot of ports

Like I said earlier, the design is pretty dull. It's a metal laptop that comes in a color called Luna Grey. It's that standard gunmetal gray that frankly won't turn any heads. And yes, I say this every time Lenovo ships a laptop in one of these colors.

It weighs in at 3.2 pounds, which is pretty impressive for a laptop with a 15.3-inch display. Indeed, this is among the largest laptops to ship with Intel's Lunar Lake processors, so if you want the goodness that comes with the chip along with a big screen, this is it. So at 3.2 pounds, I'm impressed. For comparison, the 15-inch Surface Laptop is considered light at 3.67 pounds.

It also has a solid port selection. You'll find two Thunderbolt ports, one on each side, as it should be. There's also HDMI on the left and USB Type-A on the right, so you'll likely not end up finding yourself living the dongle life.

Also on the right side are the power button and a toggle to disable the webcam. The power button is awkwardly placed, which is frustrating exactly once a day.

The camera switch is odd. It disconnects the camera internally, but there's no physical indicator to show that the camera is blocked, something that HP had to adapt after a generation or two of doing it this way. For a feature that's based on distrust, I'd expect that to be there.

Overall, the design is fine. It's a regular gray aluminum laptop, that's exceptionally light for its class.

Display and keyboard

OLED would have been nice