Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7i Carbon makes its way to India, pricing starts at ₹1,19,990

Lenovo has introduced a new ultrabook for customers in India under its Yoga series. The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is made out of a rigid yet super lightweight carbon material with a unique white color coating. It weighs just 966g and according to Lenovo passes strict in-house reliability tests and nine military-grade tests for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards. The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is also Intel EVO certified, which means that it meets the standards for a premium ultrabook experience as listed by Intel. Expect fast connectivity, improved memory management, and long battery life. Speaking of which, Lenovo claims that the 50Whr battery can last up to 15 hours, but we would like to test this out for ourselves.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Dimensions & Weight 295.9 x 208.85 x 14.25~15mm mm

966g Display 13.3-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) IPS

Dolby Vision

300 nits

100% sRGB Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Xe graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 50WHr (15 hours claimed)

65W charger I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort and PD)

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Windows Hello face recognition

Backlit keyboard

Dolby Atmos

MIL-STD-810G standard certified

The laptop features a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2560×1600-pixels) resolution IPS anti-glare display that offers 100% sRGB coverage. It will be powered by the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger lake processors with the option of a Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1165G7. Memory options include 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X clocked at 4266MHz, but it is expected to be non-user upgradeable. Storage options include up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD while graphics duties are handled by Intel’s integrated Xe graphics chip on the new 11th-gen processors.

In terms of connectivity, you can expect Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 while you also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, and a standard 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. There is also a 720p IR camera that supports Windows Hello face recognition for quick sign-in and 65W charging with Lenovo Rapid Charge Boost and standard USB Power Delivery.

Pricing and Availability

The laptop will be available starting today on Lenovo India’s official website while other offline and online retailers (including Amazon) will start selling from March 25th. Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at ₹1,19,990 (~$1,655).