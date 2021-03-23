Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7i Carbon makes its way to India, pricing starts at ₹1,19,990
Lenovo has introduced a new ultrabook for customers in India under its Yoga series. The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is made out of a rigid yet super lightweight carbon material with a unique white color coating. It weighs just 966g and according to Lenovo passes strict in-house reliability tests and nine military-grade tests for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards. The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is also Intel EVO certified, which means that it meets the standards for a premium ultrabook experience as listed by Intel. Expect fast connectivity, improved memory management, and long battery life. Speaking of which, Lenovo claims that the 50Whr battery can last up to 15 hours, but we would like to test this out for ourselves.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i: Specifications
|Specification
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
The laptop features a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2560×1600-pixels) resolution IPS anti-glare display that offers 100% sRGB coverage. It will be powered by the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger lake processors with the option of a Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1165G7. Memory options include 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X clocked at 4266MHz, but it is expected to be non-user upgradeable. Storage options include up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD while graphics duties are handled by Intel’s integrated Xe graphics chip on the new 11th-gen processors.
In terms of connectivity, you can expect Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 while you also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, and a standard 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. There is also a 720p IR camera that supports Windows Hello face recognition for quick sign-in and 65W charging with Lenovo Rapid Charge Boost and standard USB Power Delivery.
Pricing and Availability
The laptop will be available starting today on Lenovo India’s official website while other offline and online retailers (including Amazon) will start selling from March 25th. Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at ₹1,19,990 (~$1,655).
- The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is the lightest notebook around weighing at just 966g and comes with a solid carbon fiber finish with a special white color coating.