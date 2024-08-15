Snapdragon X Elite laptops may have been out for over a month now, but they're still very much worth your attention. In fact, it's used in today's best laptops, because it's just that good. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the best among them.

It's got a 3K OLED display, an comfortable and accurate keyboard, and comes in a stunning blue color. It's everything I want a laptop to be.

My only complaint is an admittedly minor one. It's that Lenovo chose the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 to go under the hood, rather than the superior Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100. Still, it's better than the Snapdragon X Plus that you'll find at a lot of similar price points.

Lenovo sent us the Yoga Slim 7x for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 9 / 10 Pros Snapdragon X Elite goodies

Awesome OLED display and comfy keyboard

Lightweight and stylish design

Three USB4 ports Cons It's the lower-tier Snapdragon X Elite

No headphone jack

It's not for gamers, even casual gamers

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x pricing and availability

Launched in the first wave of Copilot+ PCs, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is available now, starting at $1,199. That comes with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD; that's also the unit that Lenovo sent me for review.

There aren't a whole lot of configuration options, but you can boost the RAM to 32GB for $69, and you can boost the storage to 1TB for $45. Frankly, at those prices, you should totally get 32GB/1TB. It's the way to go.

Lenovo chose to only use the Snapdragon X Elite chipset in this product, whereas companies like Microsoft used the entry-tier (for now) Snapdragon X Plus to hit lower price points with the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

Specifications CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display type OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5” 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10 PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Battery 70WHr Ports Left Side: 2 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) Right Side: 1 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) Operating System Windows 11 Webcam FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 325x225.15x as thin as 12.9mm Weight 2.82 pounds Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Colors Cosmic Blue Price Starts at $1,199 Expand

Design

Cosmic Blue is out of this world

Close

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is made out of metal and it comes in a deep blue color, similar to HP's EliteBook Ultra. The difference is that Lenovo did it better in seemingly every way. It's lighter while packing a larger screen, and it has three USB4 ports. It's kind of funny how they almost look like the same laptop at first glance, but Lenovo just made better choices.

A lot of times when it comes to laptops, the prettiest part is the logo on the lid, and Lenovo finally did the same. Historically, we've seen small Lenovo branding in the corner and maybe Yoga logo text in another corner, but now, there's a big shiny Lenovo stamp right in the middle. I like it.

It comes in at 2.82 pounds, making it among the lightest Snapdragon X Elite laptops. Most of them are closer to three pounds, ironic for the Windows on Arm platform, which was billed for years as the thing that would enable ultra-light laptops. The lightest, of course, is the Dell XPS 13 at 2.6 pounds, albeit that device has a 13.4-inch screen while the Yoga Slim 7x is 14.5 inches.

This laptop has just three ports, and they're all USB4. When I reviewed the HP EliteBook Ultra, I noted that one of its USB Type-C ports was USB 3.2, a cost-cutting measure that I didn't appreciate on a $1,700 laptop. Lenovo did the right thing here. Two of them are on the left and one is on the right, so you can charge comfortable from either side.

All three ports support 40Gbps data transfer speeds, the same as Thunderbolt 4, along with things like Power Delivery and DisplayPort. There's no USB Type-A, which I'm fine with. The industry has been moving to USB Type-C for about a decade now. I think we can let the legacy ports go.

One legacy port that's still valuable, however, is a 3.5mm audio jack. We've moved beyond these on phones, but on PCs, they matter for audio recording and editing. I'd never record a podcast using a wireless headset.

There's also a camera privacy toggle on the right, which is something I like to use. Lenovo doesn't have a physical indicator that the webcam is covered like HP does though, although to be fair, the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 don't have any kind of camera switch at all.

Display and keyboard

It's just the right size, and did I mention it's OLED

Close

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has a 14.5-inch 2944x1840 90Hz OLED display. Indeed, all of those things check the right boxes for everything I'd want in a screen. 14.5 inches puts it on the larger side, while this laptop doesn't compromise on weight. If you want a laptop with an almost 15-inch screen that's not going to weigh down your bag, your choices are, well, your choices are Slim.

If you want an almost 15-inch laptop that doesn't weigh down your bag, your choices are Slim.

Traditionally, 13-inch laptops are for portability, while 15-inch laptops are for power, so they tend to be heavier and bulkier. That's not the case here. You get performance, albeit not gaming or video-editing performance, without the product weighing four or five pounds.

And it's OLED, an option that HP curiously omitted from its OmniBook X / EliteBook Ultra, and Microsoft doesn't offer on the Surface Laptop 7. As far as Snapdragon X Elite laptops go with OLED displays, you've also got the Surface Pro 11, Dell XPS 13, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and Asus Vivobook S.

In my testing, it supports 100% sRGB, 92% NTSC, 94% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3. I'd expect those numbers from a good OLED display.

Brightness maxed out at 470.3 nits, which is pretty good. I didn't have any issues with outdoor use, and you can even see that with how visible the display is in photographs taken outdoors. The contrast ratio shoots up when brightness is turned up, being that black levels don't move with brightness on an OLED panel.