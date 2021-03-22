Lenovo prepares to launch its first Android tablet with a flagship processor

Lenovo has made some interesting tablets in the past, for instance, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro that came with a built-in projector. We haven’t seen a high-end tablet from the company, but that might change soon as Lenovo Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin has shared a screenshot of the “Settings” page for an upcoming Lenovo tablet. As per the screenshot, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is complemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and the tablet runs Android 11-based ZUI 12.5.

There is a possibility that this particular tablet could be the Lenovo YT-K606F that was recently spotted on Geekbench. Having said that, the Geekbench listing suggests that the tablet runs on a chipset with code-named “Kona,” which could either be the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, or Snapdragon 870.

The same tablet with the model name YT-K606F also recently made its way to Google Play Console’s list of Certified Android devices. Called the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 ROW (Rest of World). This particular listing suggests that the tablet’s chipset is a Qualcomm SDM855 that could be the Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 855+, or the rumored Snapdragon 860, meaning that either the international model will run on an older platform or it could just be a mistake.

Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro last year that recently made its way to India. While it isn’t a high-end machine, it does come with some decent mid-range specs. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chip, and the 11.5-inch OLED display offers a 2560×1600 resolution along with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Other features include a quad-speaker system tuned by JBL, Dolby Atmos support, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 256GB. The tablet also comes with its own keyboard case that helps in expanding the productivity aspect. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sells for ₹44,999 in India and $499 in the US. A higher-end tablet will be placed above the Tab P11 Pro, so expect pricing to be higher than this as well.