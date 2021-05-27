Lenovo’s new Yoga tablet moonlights as a secondary monitor

The all-new Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is one of the most interesting Android tablets we’ve seen of late. It’s a premium tablet that comes with a built-in micro HDMI input port that will let you use it as an external display for your smartphone or handheld console.

We first spotted the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro on Weibo earlier this month. But at the time we had no information about its specifications, other than the fact that it featured a micro HDMI input port. Now, Lenovo has finally shared the complete spec list, and it seems to be quite a compelling Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 alternative. As per Gizmochina, the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro features the same design as previous tablets in the Yoga Pad lineup, with an aluminum chassis, a 108-degree steel bracket that doubles as a kickstand, and a premium Alcantara finish on the back panel. It sports a 13-inc 2K LTPS LCD panel with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision certification, and HDR10 support.

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, which isn’t as powerful as the flagship Snapdragon 888 but it’s good enough for most demanding tasks. The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. It features a single 8MP camera with a ToF sensor on the front, a massive 10,200mAh battery, and the aforementioned micro HDMI input port. Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C 3.1 port. For audio, the tablet packs four speakers from JBL (2×2.5W + 2x2W), Dolby Atmos support, and a triple microphone array. On the software front, it runs Lenovo’s ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Although the Lenovo Yoga Tab Pro may seem like a pretty standard Android tablet, it’s anything but that. Thanks to the built-in microHDMI port, you can use it as a secondary monitor for your laptop or a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch. This makes it a great buy for those who’re used to multi-monitor setups, as it gives them the option to have a multi-monitor setup even when they’re out an about.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will go on sale in China starting May 31, and it will be available in a single black colorway. It’s priced at CNY3,299 (~$515), which makes it a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Sadly, Lenovo hasn’t shared any details regarding an international release, so it may be a while before it shows up at a store near you.