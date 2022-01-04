Lenovo’s new ThinkPads have an all-new design and AMD Ryzen 6000 processors

Lenovo already makes a ton of different ThinkPads, from the entry-level E-series all the way up to the flagship X1 series. But today at what would have been CES, the company is introducing an all new line: the ThinkPad Z series, including the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16.

What’s really interesting about the ThinkPad Z series is that it comes with an all-new design, something that you don’t usually see from ThinkPads. Indeed, ThinkPad is usually a very conservative brand. While Lenovo does try out new things with it, as we’ve seen from the ThinkPad X1 Fold and ThinkPad X1 Titanium, most of the time it’s all about a black rectangular design.

It uses materials like vegan leather and aluminum, and the Z13 seen above has bronze-colored accents. It also comes in grey and black, so if you want that black ThinkPad, you can still get it.

They both come with AMD’s new Ryzen PRO 6000 processors, although it’s going to be U-series in the 13-inch model and H-series in the 16-inch variant. The larger ThinkPad Z16 has room for dedicated AMD Radeon graphics as well.

The ThinkBook Z series comes with USB 4 too. That makes these two among the first AMD laptops to support what was once Thunderbolt 3, and something that was traditionally exclusive to Intel laptops.

They come with 16:10 displays too, either 13.3 or 16 inches. You can get it in 1,920×1,200 for the battery life if you want, but there are OLED options too. On the ThinkPad Z13, you can get a 2.8K OLED display, while you can get 4K OLED on the Z16.

Lenovo is also promising the highest screen-to-body ratios in its entire lineup of ThinkPads, coming in at 91.6% in the ThinkPad Z13 and 92.3% in the Z16.

While it does have an all-new design that feels more modern than other ThinkPads, one thing that’s still a relic from the past is the TrackPoint, that red nub in the middle of the keyboard that you can use to control the pointer. That’s still included on every ThinkPad produced.

The keyboard itself is more modern though, as it’s shallower than what you’d find on a ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The keys have a 1.35mm depth, the same that was included on the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga.

You’ll notice that there are no physical buttons above the touchpad, something that are necessary for use with the TrackPoint. They’re just hidden, as it’s a larger, haptic touchpad. You’ll still be able to use that top area as buttons.

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on these beautiful new ThinkPads, it’s not too soon, as tends to be the case with products announced at CES. They’re both coming in May 2022. The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 will start at $1,549, while the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 will start at $2,099.