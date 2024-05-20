Key Takeaways It's a major launch for Qualcomm and Microsoft with 15 new laptops, 7 OEMs involved.

ThinkPad T14s and Yoga Slim 7x are the first Lenovo laptops under Microsoft's Copilot+ brand.

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and Yoga Slim 7x are highly configurable business and consumer laptops.

Today has been a huge launch for Qualcomm and Microsoft, with the first Snapdragon X series laptops being announced. In total, there are 15 laptops coming from seven OEMs. Lenovo announced two of those laptops, the ThinkPad T14s and the Yoga Slim 7x.

These laptops are the first to bear the name Copilot+, Microsoft's new brand for AI PCs, requiring an NPU with at least 40TOPS. The first processors to qualify all come from Qualcomm, although Intel and AMD will follow with Lunar Lake and Strix Point, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

One of the only 5G Snapdragon X Elite laptops

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC 14” 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe RAM Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Battery 58WHr Ports 2 x USB-A (5Gbps) 2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps) Audio jack HDMI 2.1 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam FHD + IR MIPI Camera with privacy shutter, always on Computer Vision HPD, Two Microphones Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9mm Weight 2.72 pounds Speakers Dolby Audio, dual speakers Colors Eclipse Black Price Starts at $1,699

ThinkPads are the top-selling laptops for businesses, and the T-series is Lenovo's top-selling ThinkPad. It's the mainstream line that gets handed out to workers, so putting a Qualcomm chip in the slim version of the T14 is a pretty big deal.

It's got all of the configurations too. There's an option for an OLED display, up to 64GB LPDDR5x, and a 1TB SSD. Put simply, this is a real business laptop, not some scaled-down special edition variant made for Qualcomm.

It is a variant though. The current ThinkPad T14s on the market has Intel and AMD flavors, and you might have noticed that they're branded as Gen 5. Had this been branded the same, it would have been the only one that qualifies as a Copilot+ laptop. Lenovo confirmed to me that there will be Intel and AMD versions of the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 coming later. After all, while Intel is making some big announcements around Lunar Lake, it isn't shipping until IFA.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

An all-new consumer laptop for the masses

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display type OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5” 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10 PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Battery 70WHr Ports Left Side: 2 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) Right Side: 1 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4) Operating System Windows 11 Webcam FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 325x225.15x as thin as 12.9mm Weight 2.82 pounds Speakers Dolby Atmos Audio Colors Cosmic Blue Price Starts at $1,199

It's not just about ThinkPads. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a totally-new laptop for consumers, designed for Snapdragon X Elite. It's all aluminum, weighing in at 2.84 pounds, and it comes in a pretty Cosmic Blue color. There's also some new, centered Lenovo branding on the lid if you follow along for that sort of thing.

The Slim 7x has a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display, an FHD MIPI webcam, up to 32GB LPDDR5x, and up to a 1TB SSD. It's got a trio of USB4 ports, although unlike the ThinkPad T14s, there's no USB Type-A.

Everything ships at the same time

Out of all of the laptops announced today, they're all available for preorder now, and they'll ship on June 18. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 starts at $1,699, and the Yoga Slim 7x starts at $1,199.