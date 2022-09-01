Lenovo’s Glasses T1 put an extra display in your pocket

Last year, we got to check out Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 glasses, which can connect to your PC and add multiple displays on the go. But Think is a business brand, and now the company has something that’s made for consumers, the Lenovo Glasses T1. Unlike the ThinkReality A3, items shown in the view aren’t anchored to points in space, so your view will move with you.

Lenovo Glasses T1 experience

But the experience is tailored more to consumers, for both work and play. It supports Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, and when you’re connecting to a PC, you’re still going to get an extra desktop. When you’re connecting to a phone, however, you’ll get Motorola’s Ready For experience. While the press release specifically calls out connecting to a Motorola phone for that, Lenovo tells me that since the compute and storage is actually on the device (the wired connection is just for power) rather than the phone, the experience is the same no matter what phone you connect it to.

Ready For is an experience that Motorola developed for second screens. It’s a special UI that’s made for navigating all of your entertainment apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and so on. Or, it can be specially for gaming. You can simply pair an Xbox controller, and you can play games that are running natively or streaming from the cloud using something like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The benefit is that the headset puts all of this on a virtual big screen in front of you. This is all thanks to a device that fits in your pocket or a small bag, so you can get this big screen experience from wherever you go.

Lenovo Glasses T1 specs

As for what’s inside, Lenovo didn’t talk about what kind of compute it’s using. The spec sheet only notes two 1,920×1,080 Micro LED 60Hz displays and high-fidelity built-in speakers. It doesn’t even say how heavy it is, although when I tried it, it was pretty light and comfortable.

Of course, it also comes with a variety of replaceable nose pads for extra comfort, and there are inserts that you can get with prescription lenses, for those that need glasses.

Lenovo Glasses T1 pricing and availability

Lenovo says that its Glasses T1 are coming to China later on this year, and then they’ll show up in select markets in 2023. Unfortunately, pricing isn’t public just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this is the use of Motorola’s Ready For environment. Being owned by Lenovo, Motorola has been working to leverage the specific advantages that’s offered by working together. After all, Lenovo is one of few companies that make both PCs and smartphones. Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have all done a tremendous job of creating a strong, seamless ecosystem, and now Lenovo/Motorola is aiming to do the same.