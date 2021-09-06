Lenovo’s HD webcam now on sale for just $28

Buying a webcam was nearly impossible throughout most of last year, and prices for some popular webcams are still inflated beyond pre-pandemic levels. Thankfully, prices have been slowly going down over the past few months, and now it’s even possible to get a basic model for less than $30. The Lenovo Select FHD Webcam is now on sale for $27.99 from the company’s own eBay store, $22 below the original cost.

This webcam has a 1080p lens with a 95° FoV, two microphones, 360° rotation, and a physical privacy shutter. There’s also a standard 1/4 inch thread mount on the bottom, so you can use it on a tripod instead of on top of your monitor/laptop, if you want. It only records in 30FPS, with no 60FPS mode to be found.

Lenovo Select FHD Webcam This basic webcam is better than no camera, but probably not better than most laptops' built-in cams. Buy at eBay

There are a few video samples available on YouTube, and the results are definitely not amazing. The Lenovo Select FHD camera is definitely better than not having a webcam at all, but there’s a decent level of grain in most lighting situations. However, you can’t really expect much more for $30, at least while demand for webcams remains higher than 2019 levels.