Lenovo’s HD webcam now on sale for just $28
Buying a webcam was nearly impossible throughout most of last year, and prices for some popular webcams are still inflated beyond pre-pandemic levels. Thankfully, prices have been slowly going down over the past few months, and now it’s even possible to get a basic model for less than $30. The Lenovo Select FHD Webcam is now on sale for $27.99 from the company’s own eBay store, $22 below the original cost.
This webcam has a 1080p lens with a 95° FoV, two microphones, 360° rotation, and a physical privacy shutter. There’s also a standard 1/4 inch thread mount on the bottom, so you can use it on a tripod instead of on top of your monitor/laptop, if you want. It only records in 30FPS, with no 60FPS mode to be found.
- This basic webcam is better than no camera, but probably not better than most laptops' built-in cams.
There are a few video samples available on YouTube, and the results are definitely not amazing. The Lenovo Select FHD camera is definitely better than not having a webcam at all, but there’s a decent level of grain in most lighting situations. However, you can’t really expect much more for $30, at least while demand for webcams remains higher than 2019 levels.