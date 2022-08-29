Lenovo’s Labor Day Deals discounts Yoga tablets by up to $640

If you’re in need of a new Windows 2-in-1, this year then look no further as it’s a great time to save right now. With Labor Day coming up this weekend in the United States, Lenovo is discounting several Yoga devices as part of a Labor Day Sale. Some of the sales cover the new Yoga 9i, the Yoga 7i 16 inch with Intel’s Arc graphics, and even the budget-friendly Yoga 6, with AMD processor.

Of course, other Lenovo products, including ThinkPads, and several gaming laptops are are on sale, too. We have your back with the best deals below, but keep in mind that these deals will only run through September 4. You also can try your luck at saving an additional 5% on any PC at checkout with the code EXTRA5, which is valid through December 31.

At the top of Lenovo’s Labor Day sales is a great deal on the latest generation 14-inch Yoga 9i. Thanks to Lenovo’s sale, you can grab one for about $1,640, instead of the usual price of $1,930. There’s a lot to like for that price, as this is Lenovo’s latest flagship product. We recently reviewed it and found that it was the new best consumer laptop. There are a lot of reasons why we say that, too. This is a higher-end model and the gorgeous OLED display will light up your movies and make them look vibrant. Intel’s latest 12th-generation CPUs will speed you through your work, and the amazing keyboard will make typing fun.

If you’re after a little more graphics power for light gaming or other tasks, then the Yoga 7i 16-inch is for you. This top-end model is one of Lenovo’s most powerful convertibles, and the sale brings the price down to $1,580 instead of $1,860, for a savings of 15%. For this price, you’re paying for the latest Intel graphics, Intel Arc. These graphics are brand-new and meant to challenge Nvidia’s MX chips and pack a lot of power for the money for basic photo and video editing. We liked the base model of this Yoga so much that we dubbed it “a stylish mainstream laptop with a ton of value.”

Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch, Intel) The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.

Maybe you can’t spend $1,000 for a Lenovo Yoga, and this is where the Yoga 6 come into play. It is one of the cheapest Lenovo Yoga devices, and it’s $690, instead of the usual price of $860. Even for that lower price, you’ll get a ton of performance for your web browsing and multitasking thanks to Ryzen 5 CPUs. This is mainly thanks to the 8GB of RAM, too. And let’s not forget the 256GB of storage, either, which is a step up from 128GB, and will give you plenty of room for your important files.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13-inch AMD) With AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs, the Lenovo Yoga 6 offers great performance for the price on top of the usual benefits of having a convertible form factor.

If the Lenovo Yoga you want isn’t on our list, then don’t fret. Lenovo has a collection of other Yoga devices on sale. Most of these devices require no coupon code, just add it to your cart, and check out!

But what if is Lenovo Yoga devices are not your thing? Well, don’t worry, there are other Labor Day Deals on ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Legion Gaming, Chromebooks, and more.

ThinkPad (Also, save an extra 5% with code THINKOUT, stackable with other coupons):

Gaming (see more IdeaPad & Legion gaming deals):

Lenovo has a full page of all its doorbuster deals for Labor Day. Again, though, it’s best to act fast. Most deals will run through September 4. Also, Doorbuster deals can go out of stock in no time. You can also check out our guide to buying new laptops if you need help!