Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet 5 has an OLED screen, Snapdragon processor, and more

Lenovo is announcing some new tablets today, including the new Chromebook Duet 5 and some Android devices. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 isn’t quite a successor to the original Chromebook Duet, as they’ll be sold side-by-side, but there are some big differences.

You can think of it as bigger, better, and faster. The Chrome OS tablet comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. That’s not all though. Instead of the MediaTek processor that we had seen before, this one has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset, which should do a bit better.

It also comes with up to 256GB eMMC storage and 8GB LPDDR4x memory. It’s got USI stylus support, and quad speakers.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 comes in Storm Grey and Abyss Blue, weighing in at 1.5 pounds for just the tablet. Most interestingly, it starts at just $429.99, continuing the trend of providing a lot of value.

We’ve got some Android tablets too, including the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. It comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED 2,560×1,600 display, and this is also going to be sold alongside the Tab P11 Pro. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s pretty solid.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, so it’s definitely a premium product, and it comes with up to 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo is also announcing something called Project Unity, which is meant to make your Lenovo Tab P12 Pro work better with your Windows PC. And it’s not just a second screen. For example, you can be on a meeting on your PC, and then use the pen on the tablet to draw something to present. There are a lot of possibilities here.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is coming in October, starting at $609.99.

Finally, Lenovo announced the Tab P11 5G, which is just the Tab P11 but with cellular connectivity. That one isn’t coming to North America, but you’ll be able to get it in EMEA regions for €499.