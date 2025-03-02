Lenovo has a habit of bringing some of the coolest gadgets, concepts, and innovations to every tech event it attends. For instance, the company left many speechless with its ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop concept at MWC 2024. Now, Lenovo is back at MWC 2025, taking the stage with its latest lineup of devices, including new Yoga and IdeaPad laptops.

Related Best laptops in 2025 Looking for a new laptop for work, school, or anything else? Here are the very best laptops on the market right now.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition

If you're unfamiliar with the Aura Edition, it's a series of advanced laptops co-developed by Intel and Lenovo, making them truly one of a kind. These laptops bring forth exclusive features like Smart Modes, Smart Share, and Smart Care. At CES 2025, Lenovo announced that the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Yoga Slim 7i will be joining the Aura Edition lineup.

Today, at MVC 2025, Lenovo announced two new editions to the Aura Edition lineup: the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition features an Intel Core Ultra processor and offers configurations with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

This combination delivers advanced AI capabilities and powerful performance, making the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition the ultimate choice for creatives. With a 3.2K PureSight Pro display featuring up to tandem OLED technology and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, the laptop delivers stunning visuals. It also supports 100% sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB color gamuts for true-to-life color accuracy.

To ensure the system doesn't overheat or get too noisy while efficiently handling demanding tasks, the company has integrated Lenovo X, an intelligent performance tuning solution that optimizes power and cooling to achieve 130W TDP. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be released during the second quarter of the year, sometime between April and June 2025, with an expected starting price of $1799.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition

As mentioned above, Lenovo's next addition to the Aura Edition lineup is the Yoga Pro 7i. This laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to 32GB of RAM, and a 14.5" 3K OLED PureSight Pro display.

Like the model mentioned above, it is integrated with Lenovo X Power, which uses machine learning to optimize performance while managing CPU and RAM loads to keep the system running smoothly and quietly. The Yoga Pro 7i also features Lenovo's new Yoga keyboard, with 1.5mm travel keys that have an oil-and-water-resistant coating, ensuring a comfortable typing experience.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7

Lenovo didn't stop at announcing two new Aura Edition laptops. The company also introduced the Yoga Pro 7, powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and a 50 TOPS NPU. Featuring a 3K OLED Lenovo PureSight Pro display, the Yoga Pro 7 delivers vibrant, true-to-life colors.

It includes two USB-4 Type-C ports and a pair of USB-A ports for versatile connectivity. Available in Yoga’s signature Tidal Teal, the laptop also incorporates Lenovo X Power to maximize battery life and optimize hardware performance.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

If one of the primary factors you consider when purchasing a laptop is how lightweight and portable it is, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is undoubtedly one of the best announcements at MVC 2025 for you. Sporting a 14" 2.8K OLED display, the Yoga Slim 7 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

The issue with most lightweight devices is that they compromise performance in the name of portability. The Yoga Slim 7 bridges this gap, delivering both power and efficiency. With up to 22.5 hours of battery life, you can rest assured that you'll be able to work, stream or create on the go without constantly worrying about plugging it in.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1

Lenovo seems to be a big believer in versatility, and its lineup of 2-in-1 devices reflects that vision. If you’re a fan of the seamless blend between a traditional laptop and the flexibility of a tablet, Lenovo’s latest addition to its convertible lineup, the Yoga 7 2-in-1, might be just what you’re looking for.

This 360-degree convertible laptop comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch versions, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, a 2.8K PureSight OLED Touch display, 1100-nit peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 14" Yoga 7 2-in-1 will be available starting March 2025, with an expected starting price of $899. Meanwhile, the 16" Yoga 7 2-in-1 is set to launch in the third quarter of 2025, sometime between July and September, with an expected starting price of $849.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x

Don't worry, Lenovo hasn't forgotten about general consumers who prefer a thin, light, yet powerful laptop. The company introduced the latest addition to the IdeaPad family, the IdeaPad Slim 3x, equipped with a Snapdragon X processor and a 45 TOPS NPU. Thanks to its powerful chipset, the laptop delivers unmatched power efficiency.

Not only is it expected to last for hours despite heavy usage, but it also features Rapid Charge, allowing it to gain up to two hours of battery life with just a 15-minute charge. Additionally, it includes an SSD slot, enabling you to add a second SSD for expanded storage, ensuring ample space for your files and applications. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x will be available starting March 2025, with an expected starting price of $649.