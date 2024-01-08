Key Takeaways Lenovo's new gaming devices include the Legion 9i laptop with an AI chip, high-performance specs, and a hefty price tag of $4,400.

All the laptops feature AI chips to help boost gaming performance

Lenovo also launched new LOQ affordable laptops and new gaming desktops

At CES 2024, Lenovo revealed its new gaming laptops for the new year. There are a ton of 9th-generation devices from the company that you'll be able to buy this year, including refreshed Legion 9i, Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion Slim 5, Legion Pro 7i, and Legion Pro 5i models, with some featuring Intel's latest 14th-generation CPUs. For even more power, there's also the Legion Tower desktops. Those needing more affordable products can also check out some refreshed LOQ laptops. These laptops all have Lenovo's LA AI chips onboard and can enable higher framerates in games.

Legion 9i

Leading the pack in the lineup is the Legion 9i. This laptop has the Lenovo LA3-P AI chip under the hood and can adjust CPU and GPU performance based on what you're doing. It also features Smart FPS, to help track power usage while gaming. Also, a new feature of the chip is the Lighting Audio Sync, to sync the RGB lights to the in-game audio. Under the hood of the laptop is up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX, and up to an RTX 4090 GPU, delivering up to 230W of power. You'll find the device with up to a 3.2K resolution display, with a 165Hz refresh rate. Full specs are below, and you'll be able to buy this starting at a whopping $4,400. It comes in Glacier White or Eclipse Black.

Processor Up to Intel Core i9-14900HX RAM Up to 64 GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (150W TGP) Display Up to 16-inch 3.2k (3200 x 2000) Mini LED 16:10 (165 HZ / 3 ms Response Time Wireless Up to Wi-Fi 7

Starting from Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 99.99 Whr Ports Left Side: 1 X Audio

Combo Jack

1 X SD card Reader 3.0 Right Side: 1 X USB Type

1 X USB Type A

1 X eShutter Button Rear: 1 X DC in

1 X USB Type A (USB 32 Gen 1, Always on USB 5V2A)

2 X Thunderbolt 4 (3.2 Gen. DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0 140W)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 X RJ45 Camera Optional 1080p FHD webcam Dimensions & Weight 14.08x10.93x0.74 inches & 5.64 pounds

Legion 7i, Legion 5i and Legion Slim 5

A bit down the line, the Legion 7i and the Legion 5i are getting specs bumps. These are a bit more portable 16-inch laptops built for those who want a powerful laptop. You'll find that these laptops also have Lenovo's LA AI chips, though they're LA3 chips on the 7i, and LA1 chips on the Legion 5i. The laptops have different processors. It's up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX on the Legion 7i and Legion 5i, and up to the AMD Ryzen 8040 on the Legion Slim 5. These all have up to RTX 4070 graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The Legion 7i has the Copilot button on the keyboard, too, and sports Wi-Fi 7. Legion 7i and 5i also sport the updated thermal solution to help with cooling, so it can boost up to 190W of power on Legion 5i, and 175W on Legion 7i.

Full specs can be seen below. These laptops have some modest pricing. The Lenovo Legion 7i is expected to be available in March 2024 starting at $2,099. and the Lenovo Legion 5 is expected to be available in April 2024 starting at $1,399. As for Legion Slim 5, it's coming in April for $1,500. There are two versions of Slim 5, both a Thin Version and a Thinner Version.

Specification Legion 7i Gen 9 & Legion 5i Gen 9 Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 Processor Up to Intel Core i9-14900HX AMD Ryzen 8040 Series RAM Up to 32 GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) (User configurable up to 64GB RAM) Up to 32 GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) (User configurable up to 64GB RAM) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Up to 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4 Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2175MHz Boost Clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2175MHz Boost Clock Display Legion 7i 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) IPS, 165 Hz 3ms response time

16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 240Hz, 5ms or 3ms response time Legion 5i 16-inch (2560x1600) IPS, 240 Hz 3ms response time 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, 3,s or 5ms response time Wireless Legion 7i Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.1 Legion 5i Up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Legion 7i 99.99 Whr Legion 5i Up to 80 Whr Up to 80WHr Camera Optional Built in FHD Webcam with E-Shutter Up to Built-in FHD Webcam (1080p) with E-Shutter Dimensions Legion 7i 14.08 x 10.33 x 0.69–0.78 inches Legion 5i 14.16 x 10.33 x 0.78–0.99 inches Thin Version (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070/4060) 14.16 x 10.2 x 0.78–0.99 inches Thinner Version (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050): 14.16" x 10.25" x 0.78"–0.86 inches

Legion 7i and Legion 5i also come with a new AvataerMaster app. This app can transform your profile into a 3D digital avatar. You'll be able to customize the appearance and facial features of the avatar and create a digital version of yourself for use in video conferencing and gaming. The app is powered by AI and tracks movements and audio, and things like raised eyebrows, nods, and blinks. The app works with the camera off, too.

Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i

For more competitive gamers, there are the Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i. These laptops feature up to the Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX processors, up to 32GB 5600MHz DDR5 memory, and up to 16-inch PureSight WQXGA 16:10 IPS display panel with a speedy fast 240Hz refresh rates. Storage comes in at up to 2TB, and there are updated PureSight displays with up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage and improved thermals. The Coldfront thermals in the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i lead to a max output of 215W TDP and 250W TDP on the Legion Pro 7i. Keyboards on these devices have four switchable keycaps, and per key Legion RGB lighting on the Pro 7i, and 4-zone lighting on the Pro 5i.

Full specs are below. On pricing, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is expected to be available in March 2024 starting at $2,699. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is expected to be available later in January 2024 starting at $1,499.

Specification Legion Pro 7i Legion Pro 5i Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX Intel Core i9-14900HX RAM Up to 32GB (2 X 16GB) 5600Mhz Up to 32GB (2 X 16GB) 5600Mhz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (175W) 2040Mhz Boost Clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (140W) 2175Mhz Boost Clock Display 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, 3ms response time 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, 3,m or 5ms response time Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E Battery Up to 99.99WH 80WH Camera Built in 1080p or 720p Webcam with E-Shutter Built in 1080p or 720p Webcam with E-Shutter Dimensions 14.3 x 10.33 x 0.89 inches 14.3 x 10.26 x 0.89 inches

Legion Towers and LOQ announcements

Lenovo also has refreshed Legion Towers. There's the Legion Tower 5i and Legion Tower 7i. Legion Tower 5i comes with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900K, and the Legion Tower comes up to the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900F. Legion Tower 7i is getting Nvidia's latest RTX Desktop GPUs, and Tower 5i is getting the RTX 4080.

As for the LOQ laptops, there are now more configuration options, as you'll see AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPUs (though not in North America), up to Intel Core i7-14700HX CPUs, and options for Nvidia 20, 30, and 40 series graphics as well as Intel Arc A530M graphics. These laptops have either 165Hz 1440p panels or 144Hz FHD panels. A refreshed LOQ desktop will cap out the lineup, coming with a redesigned 17L chassis, 13th-generation Intel Core i7-14700 CPUS, and GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs.

Pricing on the LOQ laptops will start at $800 and the LOQ Tower at $900. Pricing on Legion Tower 7i starts at $2,700, and Legion Tower 5i at $1,250. Both will be coming in April.