Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P16 looks like a gaming laptop

Today, Lenovo is announcing a couple of new ThinkPads, specifically the ThinkPad P16 and the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook. The two machines sit at the exact opposite ends of the spectrum, but here we are.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 is a redesigned beast

Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-series is for mobile workstations, and these are as powerful as it gets. The ThinkPad P16 is a new entry to the series, replacing the P15 and P17, and packing an all-new design.

It’s made entirely out of aluminum, and it has a red accent around the back. When I first saw it, the most surprising thing was the ThinkPad branding.

“Our customers have spoken, and it’s clear that they want the best of both worlds – a mobile workstation with top-of-theline performance in a portable system that looks as good as it performs,” said Rob Herman, Vice President, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo. “The elevated external appearance of the new ThinkPad P16 better aligns with the extreme power found inside for a complete package – delivering the technology and sophistication to tackle even the most compute-intensive workflows, whether at home, on the road or in the office.”

Along with the new design, there’s a 16-inch 16:10, which is even offered in 3,840×1,200 OLED touch. Of course, if you’re looking for the best battery life, there’s a 1,920×1,200 panel.

For performance, it’s got Intel’s brand new 55W 12th-gen HX-series CPU, which are as close to desktop-class performance as you can get. For graphics, you can get it with up to an NVIDIA RTX A5500 with 16GB memory.

Being a ThinkPad, it’s MIL-STD-810G certified, and it comes with some other perks like an FHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 4G LTE. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 is coming this month, starting at $1,979.

Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook

Of course, if you’re not looking for something that weighs six and a half pounds or is able to handle 3D rendering, there’s the Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook. It’s a Chromebook Enterprise notebook, so it’s geared toward the security and manageability that businesses are used to.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise comes with Intel 12th-gen processors, up to a Core i7, along with a 14-inch FHD display, an FHD webcam, up to 256GB SSD, up to 16GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 4G LTE. It’s coming in June, starting at $629.