Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 laptops have OLED options and 28W processors

It’s CES, and as always, Lenovo has a ton of new laptops to show off. Under its Think business brand, we already saw the brand-new AMD-powered ThinkPad Z series, but now, it’s time for everything else. That includes the flagship ThinkPad X1 laptops, as well as a bunch of ThinkBooks, which are aimed at SMBs.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo is refreshing the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which it has done at every CES for years now. The ThinkPad X1 Nano is on its second generation, and oddly, there’s no sign of a new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, although perhaps that’s being reserved for Mobile World Congress.

They’re all mostly getting the same improvements, although those improvements impact the various products in different ways. For example, all three products will now come with up to Intel’s recently-announced P-series processors. These chips have a 28W TDP, making them pretty powerful. They also have up to 14 cores in the Core i7-1280P, packing six performance cores and eight efficiency cores for a total of 20 threads.

Traditionally, both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga have used 15W processors, called UP3 in 11th-gen and U-series in 10th-gen and prior. This is a big boost, but it’s an even bigger boost for the ThinkPad X1 Nano, which used 9W UP4 processors in its previous generation.

Note that they come with up to 28W P-series processors, as you can still get them with 15W UP3 processors.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga are both getting new display options, as we’re once again seeing OLED. You can get either of the 16:10 displays with up to a 3,840×2,400 OLED panel. For the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, it’s still the 13-inch 2,160×1,350 touch and non-touch options.

The larger Carbon and Yoga also have new keyboards, which are still 1.5mm keys, compared to the 1.35mm keys on the Nano. They allow for air intake through the keyboard, allowing for better thermals, and therefore better performance.

Another thing that’s new this year, which is super important, is the FHD webcam, which is standard across the devices. There are options for different kinds, along with IR cameras, but if you buy a ThinkPad X1, it will have an FHD camera.

One other thing to note is that Lenovo is including Tile integration, something that we previously saw in HP’s Elite Dragonfly.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 are both coming in March, starting at $1,639 and $1,749, respectively. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will arrive in April, starting at $1,659.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

The first two ThinkBook Plus laptops actually had an E Ink display built into the top of the lid. With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, it’s all about a second display on the keyboard deck. But first, let’s talk about the main display, because the old 13.3-inch 16:9 panel is gone, in favor of a giant 17.3-inch 3,072×1,440 21:10 screen, making is a very wide angle display. It’s also got a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll get smooth animations, and it’s got a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The second screen is an eight-inch 800×1,280 touchscreen. There’s a pen garage built into the device, so you can use that second screen for taking notes, drawing, and so on. If you’ve got a Motorola phone, you can also mirror your screen on that secondary display; indeed, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is working more to unify its products with Lenovo’s. It can also be used as a launcher, as seen in the image above.

Of course, it also comes with Intel’s 12th-gen processors, although it doesn’t say which ones. Given the large chassis, it’s unlikely it would use the same UP4 processors that we saw in the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will arrive in May, starting at $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ i, and ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ i

The new ThinkBook 13x, 14, and 16, are mostly spec bumps to Intel’s 12th-gen processors and optional dedicated NVIDIA RTX graphics. But also, the ThinkBook 14 and 16 have thinner bodies, 16:10 90Hz displays and larger touchpads. Lenovo pointed out that the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 can come with the Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat.

All three laptops will arrive in April, with the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 starting at $1,099, the ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ i starting at $839, and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ i starting at $859. The ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat will cost $199.99.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 70t, ThinkCentre neo 50s, and ThinikCentre neo 30a 24

Lenovo also has some new towers and a new all-in-one for businesses. The ThinkCentre neo 70t is the big tower, packing up to an RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 128GB DDR5 memory, and 2TB HDD / 1TB SSD. There’s also a small form factor PC, the ThinkCentre neo 50S, which comes in a 7.4L design.

The ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one with a 23.8-inch FHD screen. It includes AI services like AI Meeting Manager, which includes features like Real time Translator, Voice to Text, Meeting Notes Editor, and Amazon Alexa.

All three ThinkCentre PCs are coming in March. For the ThinkCentre neo 70t, you’ll have to contact your Lenovo sales rep for pricing. For the ThinkCentre neo 50s, it will start at $799. For the ThinkCentre neo 30a 24, it will start at $1,069.