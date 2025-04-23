Summary Lenovo unveils thinnest and lightest laptops, ThinkPad P14s and P16s, starting at $1,579.

ThinkPad L Series upgraded with brighter displays, recycled aluminum, new ports, and an onboard pen.

A laptop can have the beefiest hardware specs of all time, but if it's chunky and heavy to boot, nobody's going to want to lug it around to the office or to class. Fortunately, Lenovo has been working hard on making their laptops both powerful and lightweight so they can slip nicely into your bag. The new range of Lenovo ThinkPads is here, and one of them is the thinnest and lightest laptop the company has ever produced.

Lenovo announces the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 and ThinkPad P16s Gen 4

In an emailed press release, Lenovo broke down its new ThinkPads. First up, we have the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 and the ThinkPad P16s Gen 4. Lenovo states that the ThinkPad P14s is the top choice for people who want the thinnest and lightest laptop possible. The ThinkPad P16s Gen 4, on the other hand, goes for a more balanced option between thinness and powerful hardware.

Here's how Lenovo describes the two:

Starting at 1.39kg (3.06lbs) and 16.13mm thin, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s AMD is the thinnest and lightest mobile workstation in Lenovo’s portfolio, while the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s AMD combines premium performance and portability, offering advanced AI experiences for professionals tackling complex workloads on-the-go. Both workstations offer premium performance with AMD RyzenTM AI PRO 300 Series processors up to Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 with 5.1GHz and 12 cores.

Lenovo aims to release both laptops in May, with the P14s priced at $1,579 and the P16s at $1,619.

Lenovo also announces improvements to the ThinkPad L Series

If you're more after affordability, Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad L13 Gen 6 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 6. The former has a traditional clamshell design, while the latter has a nice 2-in-1 design. Lenovo has been hard at work upgrading this generation of ThinkPad L13s with new hardware, including:

• Brighter display options, with 400 nit panels for improved visibility in variable lighting environments. • Lightweight and thoughtfully designed, with 50% recycled aluminum used in the top cover for a modern and more sustainable form factor. • New port layout and expanded connectivity, including dual ThunderboltTM 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and optional Smart Card reader. • Onboard garaged pen with the L13 2-in-1 Gen 6 is ideal for notetaking and sketching.

These will be released in June 2025, ranging from $1,200 to $1,500.