The first wave of Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips just hit the market a few weeks ago, but we're already looking forward to more. And it looks like Lenovo is coming back for seconds with another addition to its lineup, this time being a new iteration of the ThinkBook 16.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 looks pretty sleek

Thanks to leaked renders coming from Twitter (now X) user WalkingCat, we now know that Lenovo's next Copilot+ laptop is targeting one segment that hasn't been covered by the models launched on June 18th. Indeed, as the name indicates, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 should have a 16-inch screen, making it only the second Snapdragon X laptop to have such a large screen (Samsung's Galaxy book 4 Edge also has a 16-inch version).

Otherwise, all the renders really show us is that the laptop looks like your typical Lenovo ThinkBook. You get a dual-tone silver design that's much more modern-feeling than the company's ThinkPads, which could make it a solid alternative to the ThinkPad 14s Gen 6 that was part of Lenovo's lineup for the Snapdragon X Elite launch. The larger size could also make for a bigger battery, which could be great news considering battery life on the Snapdragon X chips is already fantastic. A bigger laptop could easily benefit from all-day battery life.

The laptop also appears to include a wide selection of ports, including USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a full-size SD card reader. Thanks to the larger size, it also has room for a number pad, something that's becoming more and more rare in modern laptops.

What we don't know for sure yet is when we can expect the laptop to launch, but we've heard rumblings that a second wave of Copilot+ PCs could be coming in August. According to a report from early June, Microsoft is hoping to attract more business customers with this second lineup, which would fall in line with this being a ThinkBook, which is Lenovo's more modern business line. If that's the case, we shouldn't have to wait long to hear more about it from official sources.