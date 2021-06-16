Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P1 is still thin, but it’s way more powerful than ever

Today, Lenovo is announcing its newest family of mobile workstations, including Gen 2 models of the ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17, and the Gen 4 model of the ThinkPad P1. Starting with the ThinkPad P15 and P17, these are mostly spec bumps.

They both now come with Intel 11th-generation Core or Xeon CPUs, and up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics with 16GB GDDR6. If you get the 15-inch model, you can also get it with a 4K OLED display.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 is way more exciting. Sure, it now comes with 45W Intel Core or Xeon processors, an upgrade that you’d totally expect. But now, instead of the lowly Quadro T1000 graphics that were available in its predecessor, you’ll be able to get this with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX A5000 with 16GB GDDR6.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1, along with its sibling, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, were originally designed to be thin, light, and powerful. The P1 is the X1 of the workstation class. They were the first X1 devices to come with a 15.6-inch screen, and this year, the P1 is getting a 16-inch 16:10 display. It can come in QHD+ or UHD+, so you don’t have to worry about an FHD panel in the base model anymore.

Indeed, this PC had to be completely redesigned for the larger screen, the more powerful internals, and more. Considering how thin it is, it needed new thermals. It’s got a hybrid heat pipe and vaper chamber system, and it’s even bringing in air flow through the keyboard. This was an issue though, because all ThinkPads have to pass MIL-STD-810G durability tests, so allowing air through the keyboard means liquid can get through too. The team worked that out too by covering some parts inside of the device.

The keyboard is 1.6mm, and we’ve now got the up-firing speakers on either side of it. Notice that the round power button is back, and that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. That means that you can press the button to turn on the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 and it will just automatically log you in without issue.

One other key change is that this device now has a 1080p webcam. Indeed, the higher-resolution camera is important in this age of so many people working from home. It’s surprising that so much of the market is still using a 720p webcam, so 1080p on this laptop is a welcome change.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2, P17 Gen 2, and P1 Gen 4 are all coming this July, starting at $1,749, $1,779, and $2,099, respectively.

Lenovo also has a new monitor called the ThinkVision P34w-20. It’s an ultra-wide 34-inch curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution. It’s designed for color accuracy, with 99% sRGB and delta E<2 color calibration. It comes with a Natural Low Blue Light Technology to cut back on harmful light emission. It also provides up to 100W of charging power. It’s coming this fall for $899.

The last thing being announced today is the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock, which has a 300W power supply. It also has Intel AMT, and Lenovo boasts that it’s one of the first docks to have it. It’s coming this fall for $419.