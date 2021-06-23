Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is a beast

Last week, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4. If you’ve been following along, then you knew the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 was on the way. The reason is because they are, and always have been, the exact same laptop. It’s just that one comes with Intel Xeon and Quadro graphics, while the other comes with Intel Core and GeForce graphics.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is a beast. The X1 Extreme was designed to be the first premium ThinkPad with a larger 15.6-inch screen, with dedicated graphics, and with a 45W processor. However, those graphics were limited with something like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. With this generation, you can get it with up to an RTX 3080.

As you’d expect, it comes with 11th-gen 45W Intel processors, but everything has been redesigned. The screen is 16 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio now, and it’s just 17.7mm thin.

Things had to be reengineered for this to work. The thermals had to compensate for being so thin, and for having way more powerful internals than ever before. Lenovo is taking a design from the Legion team and sucking air in through the keyboard, pushing it out through the vents. This allows for more air flow, but the problem presented now is that the product won’t be as water resistant as it was before, and all ThinkPads have to pass a dozen MIL-STD-810G tests. So, for the ThinkPad X1 Gen 4, there are seals internally to protect components.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is coming in August, starting at $2,149.

That’s not all that’s new from the ThinkPad family. The company is introducing the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 2. The new laptops pack AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, including PRO options. Those are also coming in August, starting at $799 for the clamshell and $999 for the convertible.

We’ve also got some portable monitors, like the ThinkVision M15, a 15-inch FHD portable monitor that’s coming in August for $219. There’s also a 24-inch ThinkVision T24m-20 monitor for $299, and a new ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam for $99.

But you might notice that not all of the devices in the image above are branded as ThinkVision, and that brings us into consumer announcements. Next to the ThinkVision M15 is the Lenovo L15, a similar product for $229 that’s coming in September. Similarly, there’s the LC50 Monitor Webcam for $79.99. There are two new consumer monitors, the 27-inch FHD 75Hz L27m-30 Monitor for $229.99 and the 4K L32p-30 Monitor for $449.99.

Also for consumers are new Chromebooks. Specifically, the Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook and the Lenovo Flex 5i-13 Chromebook, the latter of which comes in a fancy Abyss Blue color. They come with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and up to a 512GB SSD. Along with those are FHD screens, Wi-Fi 6, and so on. They’re thin and light too; the Flex 5i comes in at under three pounds.

The Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook and Flex 5i-13 Chromebook are coming in July and June, respectively, starting at $439.99.