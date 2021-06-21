Lenovo’s best ThinkPad is over 50% off today

Topping out list of best ThinkPads is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. The only thing is that it’s pretty expensive. According to Lenovo.com, it will run you $3,369 for a model with a Core i5, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Today, you can get that model for $1,529.74.

To be clear, Lenovo.com almost never charges full price for ThinkPads. There’s always some eCoupon or instant savings deal, but this is big. It’s $1,839.26 off of the normal price, and frankly, it’s one of the best laptops that you can buy.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is designed to be a tablet first. Other convertibles work as tablets, but they’re not really made for it. That changes with the Titanium. It has a 13.5-inch 3:2 display with 2,256×1,504 resolution, and that supports Dolby Vision HDR with 450-nit brightness.

It weighs in at 2.54 pounds and it’s 11.5mm thin. It’s the thinnest ThinkPad out there, with a haptic touchpad and a shallower 1.35mm keyboard. And as you can probably guess from the name, it’s made out of titanium, or at least the lid is.

The processor is an Intel Core i5-1130G7, one of few laptops on the market to use something from Intel’s Tiger Lake UP4 family. UP4 is the successor to the Y-series, something that didn’t quite have a good reputation. It’s quite good now though, with Iris Xe graphics, double the cores, a higher TDP, and the new 10nm process architecture.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is easily one of the best laptops around, and it’s one of the coolest. What’s interesting about this unique thin and light form factor is that this wasn’t possible in previous years without making significant compromises. With the 11th-generation UP4 processors, we’re about to see a new generation of thin and light laptops, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the first.