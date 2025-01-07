Summary ThinkPad X9 is a radical change without a TrackPoint, aiming to rival MacBook Air.

ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition features OLED screens, 8MP cameras, and Intel Lunar Lake processors.

Lunar Lake processors provide enough power with great battery life, similar to MacBooks, starting at $1,399.

Lenovo's ThinkPad team is pretty conservative when it comes to change, so the ThinkPad X9 is pretty radical. It's the first laptop in the lineup to not include a TrackPoint. The only other device not to have one was the original ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Announced at CES 2025, you're either thinking, "What's the big deal", or you're outraged. There is no in-between in the cult of the ThinkPad.

But don't worry. The TrackPoint isn't going anywhere on mainstream products. This is something new; in fact, Lenovo says that it wants to compete with the MacBook Air. It's trying to make a modern version of a ThinkPad, something that's often seen as a legacy product.

The ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Editions

The ThinkPad X9 laptops are made out of all aluminum, and the 14-inch model starts at 2.66 pounds, so it's lighter than a MacBook Air. It's 3.19 pounds on the larger one.

The screens are OLED, and they come equipped with 8MP MIPI cameras. The chassis comes in a Thunder Grey color.

Probably most importantly, they use Intel's new Lunar Lake processors. And while the messaging around Lunar Lake is that these chips have powerful NPUs that support Copilot+, and they get great battery life, one thing that's not talked about is the integrated Arc graphics.

I often tell people that no one is asking for dedicated graphics on a Mac. You don't hear Apple saying, "It's OK that this product is bad at video editing, because it's made for mobile productivity professionals." No, the MacBook Air is for everybody, and if you want to do something with it, you can just do it.