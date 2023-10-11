Source: Lepow Lepow 15.6" Portable Monitor $80 $100 Save $20 Expand your laptop's workspace with the Lepow 15.6-inch Portable Monitor, which you can pick up for under $100 while supplies last for Prime Day. It's fully powered by a single USB-C cable and can be used to extend the workspace of any USB-C-compatible laptop or monitor. $80 at Amazon

This 15.6-inch portable monitor from Lepow is one of my favorite gadgets right now — in fact, I'm using it right now to write this article. With Prime Big Deal Days coming to an end soon, this is your last chance to pick up this FHD monitor for 20% off. That means you can get it for just $80.

Why you'll love the Lepow 15.6-inch portable monitor

This portable monitor has really helped to make me more productive when working on a laptop. I have a 14-inch laptop, so adding a 15.6-inch portable monitor gives me the space I need to switch between documents easily. It works in both landscape and portrait mode, so it's an ideal portable monitor for both general work and programming.

While I use mine with a laptop, there are two fully functioning USB Type-C ports on the side so that you can use it with any USB Type-C compatible device, including game consoles with an adapter. I've been using this portable monitor for work but also for streaming video content from my phone when work is done. Media looks great in FHD with 300 nits of maximum brightness. There are also two integrated speakers, which make it even easier to stream video.

It also weighs just 1.1 pounds, so it's an ideal portable monitor to take on the road with you. Whether you're working from home or out on the go, the Lepow 15.6-inch portable monitor helps to let you get the most out of your display. You even get a free screen protector and cover with this offer. Hurry, though, because it will only be $80 for a few more hours while supplies last. If you miss out, though, there are other Prime Day monitor deals available.