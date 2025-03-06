Getting a new NAS for your home or office is always exciting, but the setup process can also be a bit overwhelming with the sheer number of features and options thrown at you from the get-go. It’s fine to start with the basics during installation and explore advanced features later after you’ve familiarized yourself with the NAS. Even then, there are many useful NAS features that remain buried under flashier ones, which often take priority. So, here are some lesser-known NAS features you should start using to get the most out of your new device.

10 Link aggregation

Speed up your network