Notion has so many features built into a sleek interface that some are easy to miss if you don't spend a lot of time on the platform. Whether you're using Notion to stay on top of your life or expanding your app integrations, if you dig deep, you'll find all kinds of functionality.

While templates and common integrations are among the most well-known Notion features, there are also many lesser-known power-user features, from custom integrations to turning databases into visual charts.

6 Custom integrations

Expanding the possible integrations for Notion

While most Notion users are aware that you can connect other apps to the productivity suite, there is also the option to create custom integrations. To create an integration, you will need to be a workspace owner. Setting up this integration gives you an internal integration token, which you can then use with API-based automations and workflows. This token also allows you to connect your workspace to certain partner platforms.

You can find the option to create a custom integration in Notion by going to Settings -> Connections -> Develop or manage integrations. Once you have created an integration, you can use the settings to adjust the permissions the token grants. This includes permissions like reading and writing content, as well as what user information the integration can access.

It's worth checking if there's an automation service like Zapier or Automate.io that you can use to set up your custom integration. Depending on your development skills, you can also develop your own solution.

5 App embeds

Turn a link into an embed