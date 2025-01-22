Command Prompt is the most powerful Windows tool and a goldmine of hidden functionalities for a power user. From managing your network to managing installed programs to encrypting your files and folders, you can do so much using simple commands on Command Prompt.

Here are a few lesser-known uses of Command Prompt that will transform your Windows OS experience.

Almost all of the following commands require administrative privileges to perform their actions. So, ensure that you launch the Command Prompt with administrative rights.

16 Copy command output to clipboard

Save results quickly

Sometimes, you may want to copy the Command Prompt's command output for your reference or analysis, such as when using the ipconfig command. However, selecting and copying anything on the command line window is challenging, especially the large outputs. That's where the clip command will help you. Adding it to the end of any command will send the output directly to your clipboard. You can then paste it into a text editor app.

For example, I need to save my system information on my hard disk. So, I simply added the | clip to the systeminfo command and then pasted the output into a text file. This is a pretty effective way to document so many valuable command outputs.

15 Truly hide a folder or file

Make folders invisible, unlike what Windows does

Windows has a built-in option to hide folders and files from a regular view. However, that is practically useless because a simple change in the View settings makes all the hidden folders visible to everyone. That's where this simple Command Prompt folder hiding command does wonders. It completely hides a folder or files that won't show themselves even if the "Show Hidden Files" option is activated. You can easily put all your sensitive directories or files out of sight, and that too, without any help from a third-party app.

Here's how:

First, right-click on the file or folder that you want to hide and choose the Copy as path option. Launch Command Prompt and use the attrib +h +s <folder_path> command to hide the folder. Instead of <folder_path>, paste the path that you copied. For example, attrib +h +s "E:\sample\HideThisFolder" To make the folder/file visible again, use the attrib -h -s "E:\sample\HideThisFolder" command.

Remember the folder or filename when hiding them. Otherwise, it'll be hard to unhide them.

14 Generate a list of installed programs

Know what apps are on your system