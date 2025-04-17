While most people are aware of IFTTT applets that allow you to cross-post to social media or create calendar events, the platform's functionality with many services allows for plenty of other ways to use it. While I tried out personal automation using Zapier, I also wanted to try out a few applets on IFTTT.

I found that IFTTT can be extremely useful when it comes to getting notifications on my smartphone, as well as providing a few other useful integrations. Between custom applets and some lesser-known existing applets, here's a look at some tasks I automated on IFTTT that you might not have thought of before.

5 Weather warnings

More than a forecast