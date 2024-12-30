Windows is a versatile operating system that allows you to install software from official and third-party sources to enhance its usability. Most users only rely on popular apps like MS Office, Photoshop, Chrome, and more for their work or leisure on Windows PCs. However, there are numerous lesser-known apps that can significantly boost your productivity, efficiency, and overall experience of using Windows OS.

Here are the 15 best under-the-radar Windows tools that you should try.

15 QuickLook

Preview files instantly with just the spacebar

Close

If you have used macOS, you might know about the Preview app, which lets you preview the files without actually opening them. QuickLook provides the exact same functionality on Windows. Select the file you want to preview and press the spacebar to glance over it. QuickLook supports various file formats such as PDFs, JPGs, ZIP, RAR, and more.

Your changes have been saved QuickLook QuickLook enables a very quick preview of file contents by pressing the Spacebar See at Microsoft Store

14 O&O ShutUp10++

Take control of your Windows privacy settings