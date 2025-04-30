One of the drawbacks of renting apartments was that I couldn't go crazy with my network setup. Between landlord restrictions on pulling cables through the walls and not wanting to see visible Ethernet cables stapled to the baseboards, I had to limit myself to putting in a good mesh router kit. But now I've got my own house, and even better, the builders pulled cable runs to several rooms through conduit so that I can fish fiber through at some point.

For a while after we moved in, I was reusing the two-node Eero kit we used in the apartment, partly because it was quick to set up and partly because the builders had left the ends of the Ethernet and coaxial runs coiled together outside. Aside from that, they should have been terminated in the garage; there were other things that I wanted to deal with in the house first, so having the network running was more important than any upgrades.

I'm currently migrating that network configuration (mostly plug-and-play) to a prosumer stack of separate network appliances, and it's teaching me a ton—not just about networking but also about how much patience I can summon when things go wrong. And of course, sometimes the best plans don't work. It's not quite finished, as I want to group some devices on their own VLANs and set up firewall rules so they can talk to each other in certain situations, but it's getting there.

My network has never been faster

From throughput to external connections, everything works better