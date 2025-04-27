I've got a few PC gaming handhelds, and love them all, but for very different reasons. The Windows-based ones let me use Xbox Game Pass and play games with anti-cheat measures that don't run on Linux, and the Steam Deck runs everything else. Even while watching my colleagues install Bazzite on their handhelds for a SteamOS-like experience, I've not been tempted to join them.

But that's all changed, as Valve is readying a beta release of SteamOS customized to work on some of the popular PC gaming handhelds, like the ROG Ally X. That's my favorite Windows-based handheld, so I wanted to see how it fared with SteamOS installed. The experiment went about as well as expected for an unreleased beta, with a few rough edges that marred the experience. Still, I learned a ton, and I'm even more excited about the full release when it's ready.

If you want to join me in experimentation land, you'll want to know a few things first to make the whole thing less frustrating. Some of these issues are fixable, but others must wait until Valve is ready.

You'll be seeing a lot of the ROG boot screen