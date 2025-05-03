NZXT Signal HD60 USB Capture Card $50 $100 Save $50 A solid USB capture card that delivers excellent performance at a fantastic price of just $50. $50 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about having a little fun and streaming your games online, a capture card is going to be an absolute must. And while there are plenty of great capture cards to choose from, we think this one from NZXT is worth taking a look at, mainly because it delivers great performance, is easy to use, and doesn't cost a whole lot. For a limited time, you can score 50% off this model, coming in at just $50, which is the lowest price we've seen for this device.

What's great about NZXT's Signal HD60 capture card?

Source: NZXT

NZXT is brand that's best known for its PC cases, but also produces other computing accessories as well. And while it might not be the most popular pick when it comes to capture cards, the one from NZXT is a solid option thanks to its sleek design and reliable performance.

This capture card is easy to use and doesn't require any installation. So this makes it easy to use with both desktops and laptops. It has two HDMI ports and one USB-C, which is pretty typical with these devices. You just plug in your source, plug the USB cord into your PC, launch the capture software, and you're good to go.

The device has a variety of operating systems it supports, which also makes it quite versatile. When it comes to video recordings, you can expect up to 1080p at 60 frames per second. And while its primary use is for capturing games, and using the content for streaming, you can also get creative if you really want to.

Overall, not a bad price for a solid piece of hardware. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale because this price is going to be hard to beat.