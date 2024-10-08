Until a few years ago, a 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection was more than enough for networking enthusiasts. But as transfer speeds continue to rise, it’s easy to choke a 1GbE NIC with a mere hard drive. Once you enter the dedicated home lab/storage server territory, your setup will quickly get bogged down by this slow standard.

Unfortunately, 10GbE Ethernet is infamous for its initial setup costs – especially once you start seeking additional features like PoE support and the ability to create VLANs on the obscenely overpriced 10 Gigabit network switches. Or so I’d say if we weren’t in the middle of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, when many of our favorite NICs, switches, and cables are available at discounted rates.

Network Interface Cards

Having purchased some TP-Link TX401 cards for my computing set up a couple of months ago, I haven’t run into any issues with the NICs. Since it occupies a PCIe x4 slot, the low-profile TX401 can fit inside practically any motherboard. While you need to install a couple of drivers to get it to run on Windows 11, the NIC works without any issues on TrueNAS Scale and many Linux distros.

TP-Link 10GB PCIe Network Card (TX401) $80 $100 Save $20 $80 at Amazon

But if you’re a staunch believer in Intel supremacy, you might want to consider looking into ipolex’ 10GbE offering. Based on the X540-AT2 Controller, this card provides two RJ45 ports instead of one, making it better for systems that require link provisions and/or failover measures.

Ipolex 10Gb NIC Dual RJ45 Port PCIe Network Card $57 $77 Save $20 $57 at Amazon

Switches

Arguably the most expensive part of any 10GbE networking setup, the choice of a switch depends entirely on the number of devices in your network. But if you’re looking for an affordable switch that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the TP-Link TL-SX105 serves as a solid pick. While it’s an unmanaged switch with only five ports, all five of the RJ45 connections support 10 Gigabit speeds. If your computing space requires blazing-fast data transfer speeds across a limited number of devices, the TL-SX105 is the one you should get – and at a 38% discount, there’s no reason to pass up this switch…

… Unless you’re someone who needs multiple PCs, IoT gadgets, SBCs, and NAS gadgets connected to their switch at all times. In this case, you might want to look into Sodola’s 8 Port 10G Managed Switch or the NETGEAR 8-Port 10G Unmanaged Switch. Whereas the former only includes SFP+ ports, the latter contains a single 10GbE (SFP+) connection. So, there are pros and cons to each 8-port switch that are worth considering before you make a choice.

Sodola 8 Port 10G Web Managed Switch $112 $150 Save $38 $112 at Amazon

NETGEAR 8-Port 10G Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (XS508M) $450 $630 Save $180 $450 at Amazon

Cables

Whether you fall in the Cat6 faction or prefer the premium Cat6a cables, there’s no denying that the latter is more future-proof. So, if you’re only planning to wire a few rooms, it’s a good idea to go with Cat6a cables. Available at a 20% discount, Cable Matters’ 50 ft long Cat6a Ethernet cable can provide plenty of bandwidth without putting too much of a strain on your wallet.

Cable Matters 10Gbps Cat6A cable $14 $18 Save $4 $14 at Amazon

Why you should go for 10GbE Ethernet in 2024

As someone who spent a lot of time with 2.5GbE connectivity before making the jump to 10 Gigabit, the former isn’t half bad for many users. But when you run network shares on all-flash NAS or start working on complicated home lab projects, you’ll end up requiring the higher bandwidth and transfer speeds of 10GbE connectivity.