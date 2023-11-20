Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your laptop and desk setup. Accessories can make or break your workflow, and if you're short on ports, we can't think of an accessory more important than USB-C hubs. A lot of the best laptops these days have a thin design, but this means they usually only have a handful of available USB-C ports. If you plug a charger into one of those ports, your connectivity is even more limited. That's why USB hubs are important, and we can't think of a better option than Anker's offerings — especially with these Black Friday discounts.

Anker 568 USB-C 11-in-1 Docking Station

Amazon Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station $120 $300 Save $180 Anker's 568 USB-C docking station offers fast USB-C and USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, two DisplayPorts, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB 4 port that provides 100W of PD charging. It's the perfect dock for power users. $120 at Amazon

We are kicking things off with the best deal on this list — the Anker 568 Docking Station for $154. This docking station is geared towards power users, and it has everything a laptop user may need to connect all their devices. You can connect three 4K monitors thanks to the HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and transfer files quickly thanks to the USB 4 port with an upstream of 40Gbps. It also has an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and two additional USB-C ports that allow you to charge your devices at up to 30W. The only downside is that it's not compatible with Macs.

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub $24 $35 Save $11 This 7-in-1 USB-C dock is more compact than the previous one, but it still provides enough connectivity for the average laptop user. It includes an SD card slot, HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports, and more. It's also incredibly affordable. $24 at Amazon

While the Docking Station above this one has more ports, it's surprising just how much connectivity you're getting with this 7-in-1 USB-C hub from Anker. It costs $24 right now, and you're getting way more than your money's worth. It includes an HDMI port, an SD card slot, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and two USB-C ports. One of those USB-C ports provides 100W of pass through charging, which is more than most laptops will ever need. It works with both Windows and Mac, and it's arguably the best value on this entire list.

Anker 556 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

Anker 556 USB-C Hub $70 $150 Save $80 This 8-in-1 USB-C hub features two display outputs, Ethernet, 100W of pass-through charging, and more. While it's not as fully kitted as the Anker 568 Docking Station, it's a superb value at its current price. $70 at Amazon

This 8-in-1 USB-C Hub sort of bridges the gap between the two hubs above it. It connects to your laptop via the USB 4 upstream port, meaning there's no need for a separate DC power adapter. For $100, you're getting HDMI and DisplayPort video output, providing you with the ability to drive two 4K 60Hz or 8K 30Hz monitors. You also get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a USB-C PD port that can provide 100W of pass-through charging. It's a great purchase for Windows laptops and also works well with the Steam Deck.

Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

Source: Anker Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub $30 $85 Save $55 If you need a USB-C hub that's stylish and portable, the Anker 655 is a great choice. It gives you HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot. It looks great, doesn't take up much space, and is an overall awesome value. $45 at Amazon $70 at Anker $30 at Amazon

The Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is by far the most unique option on this list. It's very compact, features a stylish design thanks to the faux leather exterior, and features braided nylon cables. This hub won't take much space on your desk, or even in your bag. Despite the compact size, it offers an HDMI port, a USB-C port with 100W Power Delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, and an SD card slot. To top it all off, it even features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combination jack.

Fix your frustrating port situation

Having a limited number of ports is nothing short of annoying. With any of these Anker hubs, you'll have all the connectivity that you could ever need. Anker is highly reliable when it comes to these accessories, and with these Black Friday deals, you won't have to worry about ports ever again.