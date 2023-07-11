Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Smartphone and smartwatch lovers won’t want to miss this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals from Pitaka. You can bag up to 50% off accessories for your iPhone, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy S23, and much more. But why should you get excited about Pitaka’s 2023 Amazon Prime Day deals?

Introducing the Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch

There are loads of different bands available for the Apple Watch, but many share the same boring designs. The Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch changes things. This Apple Watch band comes in two unique designs with block patterns that match semi-formal and informal attire.

Made from 15 layers of carbon fiber and a single aramid fiber layer that is set in a specially formulated resin, this Apple Watch band is incredibly durable while also looking great. This accessory is compatible with Apple Watch Ultra/Series 8/SE/7/6/5/4/3/2/1.

Get the Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band on Tuesday, July 11th.

Pitaka’s 2023 Prime Day Lightning Deals

Pitaka is running a series of lightning deals on both Amazon US and Amazon UK to celebrate Prime Day. Here are all of these lightning deals and the days you can expect to find them.

Pitaka US Prime Day Lightning Deals

Apple Watch Band

Tue, Jul 11 4:40 AM - 4:40 PM PDT

20% Off

Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Tue, Jul 11 6:40 AM - 6:40 PM PDT

20% Off

iPhone 14 Pro Case, 6.1 inch

Wed, Jul 12 4:35 AM - 4:35 PM PDT

20% Off

iPad Pro Case

Wed, Jul 12 6:35 AM - 6:35 PM PDT

20% Off

iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, 6.7 inch

Wed, Jul 12 7:05 AM - 7:05 PM PDT

20% Off

iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, 6.7 inch

Wed, Jul 12 11:25 AM - 11:25 PM PDT

20% Off

Pitaka UK Prime Day Lightning Deals

MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro

Tue, Jul 11 08:20 AM - 20:20 PM GMT

15% Off

Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Tue, Jul 11 10:50 AM - 22:50 PM GMT

25% Off

iPhone 13 series Case

Tue, Jul 11 12:35 PM - 12:35 AM GMT

25% Off

Carbon Fibre Apple Watch Case

Wed, Jul 12 08:55 AM - 20:55 PM GMT

15% Off

iPhone 14 Series Case

Wed, Jul 12 09:30 AM - 21:30 PM GMT

25% Off

MagEZ Folio for iPad Pro

Wed, Jul 12 11:30 AM - 11:30 PM PDT

15% Off

Other Pitaka Prime Day Deals

Alongside lightning deals, Pitaka is also running deals on items throughout the Prime Day period. Bag a bargain on your next phone accessories.

Pitaka US Prime Day Deals

iPad Accessories

Up to 20% Off

iPhone/Galaxy Phone Accessories

Up to 50% Off

Other Smart Tech Accessories

Up to 40% Off

Pikata’s US Prime Day Deals are found on the Amazon.com store.

Pitaka UK Prime Day Deals

iPad Accessories

Up to 20% Off

iPhone/Galaxy Phone Accessories

Up to 50% Off

Other Smart Tech Accessories

Up to 40% Off

Pikata’s UK Prime Day Deals are found on the Amazon.co.uk store.

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of XDA Developers or its staff.