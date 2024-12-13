Keychron is one of the best makers of Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 in the game, and its gaming-oriented Lemokey brand brings that same level of quality to a different audience. The Lemokey L4 is one of the latest additions to the range, and it's a pretty good one.

With an all-metal construction and great sound absorption, this is a very premium keyboard that feels great to type on. Plus, it looks great in the Navy Blue colorway I received. It's not the quietest keyboard around, though, and considering some feature omissions, its very premium price tag may be hard to justify.

About this review: Keychron sent us the Lemokey L4 for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Premium, but flawed Lemokey L4 A little pricy for what it offers 7.5 / 10 With a premium all-aluminum design and a striking look (particularly in Navy Blue), the Lemokey L4 is an excellent keyboard. It offers bright RGB lighting and a great typing experience. However, it's overpriced considering the features it offers, making it a bit of a hard sell. Pros Premium build quality

Stunning in Navy Blue

Hot-swappable keycaps and switches Cons Sound dampening could be better

Missing any media keys or extra features at this price

No Mac switch $214 at Keychron

Lemokey L4: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Lemokey L4 was launched in early October 2024 and it's currently available directly from the official Lemokey website. It should show up at other retailers over time.

Pricing comes in at $214 for the fully-assembled version, including your choice of switch and both Windows and macOS keycaps. The barebones version costs $194, meaning you can bring your own switches and keycaps.

Specifications Wireless Yes (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Media Controls No Battery 4,000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Keychron Super Red, Keychron Super Brown, Keychron Super Banana Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 87 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 14x5.6x0.82-1.22 inches (355.8x142x20.94-31.07 mm) (without keycaps) Material Aluminum frame, aluminum plate Multi-device pairing Yes Charging USB-C Keycaps Cherry double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Yes (Sound absorbing foam, IXPE foam, PET film, EPDM foam, bottom case PET film, gasket silicone beans, gasket silicone sockets) Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz (wired/2.4GHz), 90Hz (Bluetooth) Color Carbon Black, Navy Blue, Space Silver Features QMK/VIA support, Keychron/Lemokey Launcher Price $214 Compatibility Windows/macOS Programmable Keys Yes Actuation range Varies by switch Expand

What I like

The premium feel

Close

If there's one thing Keychron knows how to do, it's how to make an excellent-feeling keyboard, and the Lemokey L4 is no different. Made of aluminum for both the case and the frame, the Lemokey L4 feels as sturdy as a keyboard could. It's a hefty little guy, too, weighing over four pounds, but that just contributes to the premium feeling here. Even the cover for the USB receiver's housing is made of metal and uses a magnetic system so it attaches easily (though I will admit it took me a while to figure out how to open it).

The Lemokey L4 feels as sturdy as a keyboard could

The extra weight and the rubber feet mean there's no risk of damage to your desk over long periods of use, because the keyboard won't move unless you want it to.

It looks great, too

In addition to feeling excellent, the Lemokey L4 also looks absolutely stunning in the Navy Blue colorway I received for review. The blue metal frame has a beautiful sheen to it that exudes a premium feel when it reflects light, and the blue keycaps accented by black and yellow help the whole package have that much more personality.

The Lemokey L4 also looks absolutely stunning in the Navy Blue colorway

Even the Caps Lock and low battery indicator are made to be an integral part of the design here. A small transparent shape above the arrow keys looks like just a random design element, but a blue light illuminates the top half when Caps Lock is enabled, and a red light illuminates the bottom half when the keyboard is charging, or blinks occasionally when the keyboard is low on battery.

Speaking of lights, there's per-key RGB lighting here, and it also looks quite good. I feel like the Lemokey always has brighter RGB lights than the Keychron models, and I like that, personally. The lighting can be customized with the Keyhchron/Lemokey Launcher web app, though the QMK firmware also allows for customization with VIA if you're so inclined.

A good typing experience

While this is a gaming-focused keyboard, I'll admit I mostly used the Lemokey L4 for typing, and at that, it's very good, just like every other keyboard from Keychron. I got the model with Keychron Super Brown switches, and I quite like them. I do prefer linear switches, but these are still quiet enough for my taste.

All the keys feel well lubed and very stable, including the spacebar, and the entire experience just feels good. I'm very prone to typos on any keyboard, so I'm not the best person to judge something like that, but I didn't feel anything off with this board.

What I don't like

No media controls or bells and whistles