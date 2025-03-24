Lexar ES3 Portable SSD $109 $180 Save $71 A fantastic portable SSD that delivers when it comes to performance and price. For a limited time, you can score a huge discount that drops the price down to its lowest yet. $109 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options when it comes to backing up your important data. But one of the best solutions is a portable SSD, offering a great balance when it comes to portability, performance, and price. While some can be quite expensive, we think this one from Lexar is going to be a good one to go with, especially at its newly discounted price that comes in at just $109.

What's great about Lexar's ES3 portable SSD?

When it comes to this drive, you're getting a fantastic design, along with excellent durability and performance. The drive can handle drops of up to two meters, which makes it great if you're looking to take it with you wherever you go.

Plus, you get impressive transfer performance with sequential read speeds of up to 1050MB/s, and sequential write speeds topping out at 1000MB/s. Much like other portable SSDs, this drive can be used with a number of popular devices, like smartphones, tablets, computers, and more.

You also get excellent data protection as well with support for 256-bit AES encryption. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this drive. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always take a look at some other portable SSDs we recommend.

But when it comes to the price, you probably won't find a better deal when it comes to this specific storage size and performance. So if this all sounds great, be sure to grab this deal while you still can, because this discount won't be around for long.