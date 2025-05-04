Lexar 32GB THOR OC DDR5 RAM kit $76 $120 Save $44 It's time to upgrade your PC RAM with this 32GB kit from Lexar that's now down to its lowest price to date. $76 at Amazon

While it's not as glamorous as picking out a new CPU or graphics card, RAM is still a vital component of any PC. Of course, just like other components, there are a lot of different RAM options, and choosing the right specifications for your setup is important. With that said, we're now seeing a sweet deal on this 32GB DDR5 RAM kit from Lexar.

The promotion knocks 36% off the retail price of $120 for a limited time. While the $44 discount might not seem all the significant, this is the best price we've seen for this model, which means, if you've been thinking about upgrading, and this kit works for your needs, it's going to be the perfect time to pick it up.

What's great about Lexar's 32GB DDR5 RAM kit?

Now, as far as the kit goes, you're getting a total of 32GB, which comes as two 16GB DDR5 RAM sticks. The RAM sticks are meant for a desktop PC, so if you're thinking about upgrading your laptop, you're going to have to look elsewhere.

When it comes to the Lexar sticks, you're getting something that looks visually striking, without having a ton of RGB lighting on it. The design is simple, and looks good thanks to its contrasting colors of gold and black. It's not all just about the looks either, since the RAM also has built-in heatsinks, which will help dissipate heat.

When it comes to the numbers, you're looking at CL32-38-38-76 at 6000MT/s. If you're not sure what all this means, we recommend checking out our guide on RAM frequency and latency. For the most part, you can go wrong here if you're looking for a product that's going to deliver when it comes to performance.

You also get support for AMD's EXPO and Intel's XMP just in case you want to make some tweaks to the RAM. With all of that said, this is a fantastic RAM kit for a great price. Just make sure to pick it up while it's still on sale because this deal won't last.