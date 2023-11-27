Lexar NM790 SSD $187 $230 Save $43 If you've been looking to add storage to your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5, look no further than this great deal on this 4TB Lexar NM 790 M.2 SSD that's down to its lowest price ever. $187 at Amazon

We've seen some incredible deals on PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more during Black Friday weekend. And if you thought that the deals couldn't get any better, you'll want to think again, because we're seeing some impressive discounts on some of the best products of the year for Cyber Monday.

So if you've been thinking about buying some storage for your PC, laptop or even PlayStation 5, now's going to be a perfect time to shop. Right now, you can score this great price on Lexar's M.2 SSD that comes in at $43 less than retail and will cost just $187 for a limited time.

What's great about the Lexar NM790 M.2 SSD?

Well, for this model, you're getting a large amount of storage coming in at 4TB and exceptional performance since this is a Gen 4 drive, with read speeds up to 7400MB/s, and write speeds up to 6500MB/s. Furthermore, you get continued performance thanks to the attached heatsink, which is great if this is being used in tight spaces.

In addition to its size and performance numbers, the drive is also quite durable, being an SSD, capable of withstanding minor bumps and drops. The drive also comes with reassurance thanks to Lexar's five-year warranty that will cover any defects. Overall, you're getting a solid drive that's priced well and will provide a lot of storage.

Plus, thanks to its heatsink, this drive can be used with confidence, no matter how small of a space it's being installed in. Of course, you'll want to hop on this deal as quick as possible, because at this price, it won't last long.