Lexar NM790 SSD $245 $300 Save $55 An affordable M.2 SSD that offers plenty of storage space and performance. Right now, you can score this 4TB model for less, falling to just $245 for a limited time. $245 at Amazon

You can never have enough storage space, which is why it's always important to upgrade when the time is right. So if you've been looking to score a great deal on a 4TB M.2 SSD, now's going to be the perfect time to pick up this Lexar NM790 SSD, as it drops to just $245 for a limited time.

What's great about the Lexar NM790 4TB M.2 SSD?

Well, the price is one thing to get excited about. But what really caught our eye was the performance numbers that this thing puts up, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7400MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 6500MB/s.

For a Gen4 SSD, this isn't all that bad, which makes it the perfect SSD upgrade for just about any device. So you can use this SSD in your desktop, laptop, or even PlayStation 5. You can also pop into a NAS as well, but we'd recommend going with an SSD that's more built for the task.

And just in case you were worried about the quality of the Lexar NM790 SSD, it's got pretty solid ratings on Amazon through verified purchases, and the brand even offers a long five-year warranty just in case you need support.

So if the price is right, we recommend grabbing one if you need to upgrade your storage. Or, if you want to see more options, these are some of the other great M.2 SSDs we recommend.