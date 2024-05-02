Lexar NM790 4TB SSD $240 $299 Save $59 The Lexar NM790 is a fantastic SSD because of its incredible performance at a reasonable price. It's a great drive for creators, PC gamers, and even PS5 owners. Right now, you can score a great deal on this SSD, which brings it down to its lowest price that we've seen in months. $240 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a huge way to boost the storage on your device, then this Lexar M.2 SSD is going to be right up your alley. With this drive, you're getting a massive amount of storage space with 4TB, which is perfect for storing all your games, videos, pictures, and more.

SSD prices have risen quite a bit since the end of 2023, but that doesn't mean you still can't score a great discount if you know where to look. With that said, we've managed to uncover this deal on the Lexar drive that brings it down to its lowest price in the past few months. So grab this deal while you can and save $60 while you can because this is a hot deal that won't last long.

What's great about the Lexar 4TB SSD?

If you've been looking for an affordable way to get more storage onto your device, then this Lexar NM790 SSD is going to be a fantastic option. The drive is available in a variety of sizes, but this model is going to come with 4TB of storage, which should be plenty for most.

In addition, it also comes with a heatsink that will reduce running temperatures, ensuring great performance no matter how long or how hard you're using it. When it comes to performance, you're looking at blazing fast speeds with a 7400MB/s sequential read and 6500MB/s sequential write.

Since this is a Gen4 drive, it will be backwards compatible with Gen3 slots, and can even be used in the PlayStation 5. For added peace of mind, Lexar offers a five-year limited warranty with its product just in case you experience any issues.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this device, as it delivers great performance at an affordable price. So get this deal while you can and save 20%. While the deal doesn't offer a super steep discount, it is the best price we've seen on this drive since the end of last year. If you're looking for other options, you can always check out our other M.2 recommendations as well.