The DDR4-to-DDR5 transition hasn't been the smoothest due to shortages and convoluted CPU compatibility, but things are gradually falling into place. Those who have been looking for the right time to pounce on some DDR5 memory might want to consider making a move now, as the 32GB kit of the Lexar Ares DDR5 5200MHz RAM is now $136 at Amazon for Black Friday.

To give you some perspective on how sweet this deal this, the 2x16GB kit has an original price of $370. So you're essentially saving a whopping $234 on this early Cyber Monday discount. Win!

The spec here is fast with a sustainable CAS latency - DDR5-5200 CL38 - and should offer excellent performance on both Intel and AMD systems. The key thing to think about here is that you're getting two sticks of RAM, so it would be easier to configure them in a proper dual-channel setup for under $200. This is an awesome chance to build a new system with 32GB of DDR5.

In order to use DDR5 RAM, you'll need to have at least an Intel 12th-gen CPU and corresponding 600-series Intel motherboard. For AMD fans, opt for the Ryzen 7000 processors and a suitable AMD 500-series motherboard. The Lexar Ares 32GB kit is XMP 3.0 certified, so don't forget to set it to its rated XMP or DOCP speed in the UEFI settings of your motherboard. There's nothing worse than dipping into the BIOS and discovering your RAM is running at the default clock rate - hence if you haven't checked it recently, do so.

Hopefully we'll continue to see DDR5 become faster and more affordable, so that it becomes a true alternative to DDR4 that we can recommend even for budget rigs. We encourage you to check out our collection of Cyber Monday PC and gaming deals if you're looking for more sales.