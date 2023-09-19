Lexar NM710 SSD $80 $120 Save $40 Lexar's NM710 SSD is the perfect option when it comes to upgrading your PC, laptop, or even PS5. The drive offers plenty of speed thanks to it being a Gen4 drive, and it's also priced much less than its retail price, coming in at just $80 for a limited time. $80 at Amazon

This is the SSD you want to get if you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 on the cheap. This 2TB Gen4 drive offers plenty of storage space and also provides great read and write speeds. Furthermore, the drive is now on sale, priced well below its retail price of $130. For a limited time, you can grab this 2TB drive for 33% off, bringing the price down to just $80.

What's great about Lexar's NM710 SSD?

Now, the big draw here is going to be the price since you're getting a pretty good drive from a reputable brand. When it comes to the performance, you're looking at sequential read speeds up to 4850MB/s, and sequential write speed up to 4500MB/s. Of course, these speeds aren't going to beat the best SSD drives on the market, but it's going to be more than enough for everyday use and even gaming.

Of course, since there aren't any moving parts here, you can trust that this chip is going to be reliable. But if you're having second thoughts, Lexar backs its 2TB drive with a five-year warranty or a 1200 TBW. Overall, this is a great drive at a phenomenal price, and you really can't go wrong if you're looking to upgrade to a larger drive. So if you're interested and need an added boost of storage for you PC, laptop or PlayStation 5, be sure to grab it while it's on sale.