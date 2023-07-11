Source: Lexar Lexar Professional NM800 Pro 2TB $117 $260 Save $143 Lexar's Professional NM800 Pro is usually rather expensive, but for Prime Day you can save $149 on this 2TB version of the drive, and it even includes a heatsink! $117 at Amazon

When it comes to solid-state drives (SSDs) and picking one for your PC or laptop, it's important to consider speeds, PCI generation, form factor, and price. The M.2 2280 form factor is largely supported by laptop and desktop PCs as well as specific game consoles and Lexar's Professional NM800 Pro is one such drive and it's on sale for Prime Day. With the Amazon Prime SSD discount applied, it brings the cost of storage with the Lexar SSD to just $0.05 per GB, which is low for flash storage and a metric we always bear in mind when recommending drives to purchase.

This 2TB Lexar drive usually sits at around $150 and has been on sale for the same discounted price before, so it's good to see it drop again for anyone who may have missed the previous sale. Other competing 2TB M.2 drives with similar speeds can easily cost $300, making this an absolute steal for Prime Day. Just remember to check the device you wish to install this drive inside supports PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Why I would buy this discounted SSD

The Lexa Professional NM800 Pro range of SSDs is among the fastest offered by the company and you will struggle to locate faster drives without moving up to PCIe 5.0. So long as your PC or console supports PCIe 4.0 storage, you'll be able to unlock speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, which can lead to an OS boot time of less than a handful of seconds and the extermination of load times in games. Although this could be viewed as one of the best M.2 SSDs for gaming, should it be used inside a device with a battery, Lexar makes full use of a 12nm controller to lower power consumption and lengthen battery life.

As an added bonus, this sale covers the version of this 2TB SSD with a heatsink. While it's a common sight on motherboards released in recent years, not every board has a heatsink for M.2 SSDs to aid in keeping them cool under load. PCIe 4.0 storage can grow increasingly warm through use, especially when everything is stored on the same drive, and having something to help dissipate this heat is never a bad thing. Even if it's not immediately required, we'd recommend keeping hold of the heatsink in case the drive is migrated to another device.