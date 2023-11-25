LG UltraGear 27GN800-B $185 $265 Save $80 This LG UltraGear monitor packs Quad HD resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience. It also supports HDR and adaptive sync. $185 at Amazon

With Black Friday just out of the way and Cyber Monday coming soon, we're getting incredibly excited about the technology deals that will undoubtedly be had over this weekend. One such deal we've spotted is the LG UltraGear 27GN800-B, a 144Hz 1440p monitor that promises to be a massive upgrade over most basic gaming monitors that you may have.

As a competitive esports player, I can't live with a monitor that goes below 144Hz. I have the 4K version of this monitor, and a high refresh rate will give you an edge in titles like Counter-Strike 2 and VALORANT, not to mention other games, too. Even when you're not gaming, a high-refresh-rate display is simply nice to have, as it makes the operating system UI smooth as well. Even better is that it's a 1440p monitor, so images will look nice and crisp.

If you're not sold on this monitor for its refresh rate and resolution, it comes with an up-to 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and has a color accuracy of up to 99% with sRGB. The only downside is that the stand it comes with is a tilt-only stand, but given that it's a VESA mount, you can also just replace the stand yourself with any other compatible monitor arms if you'd like to.

If this monitor doesn't fit the bill for whatever reason, we've covered a ton of other monitors on sale for Cyber Monday that you can take a look at. There's something for everyone during Cyber Monday, but for what it's worth, as a competitive esports player, I highly recommend picking up a high-resolution, high refresh rate monitor to up your game. If you don't have powerful enough hardware to drive this though, be sure to check out the deals we've spotted on graphics cards, too!