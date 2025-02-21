LG gram Pro 17 $1099 $1999 Save $900 This 17-inch laptop not only packs a large screen but also has lots of power, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Right now, you can save $900 on this model for a limited time. $1099 at B&H

In today's market, you have an abundance of laptops to choose from, which makes it harder for competitors to have products that really stand out from one another. For most, you can't go wrong with just buying what we believe to be some of the best laptops on the market.

Related Best laptops in 2025 Looking for a new laptop for work, school, or anything else? Here are the very best laptops on the market right now.

But if you want a laptop that's more tailored to your needs, like a device with a large screen, plenty of power, that won't cost you an arm and a leg — then we think this LG gram Pro 17 is worth taking a look at. That's especially the case right now with its reduced price that comes in at $900 less than retail.

What's LG gram Pro 17?

Simply put, we think this laptop is built with creators in mind. You get a large 17-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that delivers great colors and contrast, along with 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. The laptop also makes use of Intel's powerful Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage.

What sets this laptop apart from others is that, despite its large size, it's still pretty sleek and slim, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Furthermore, the laptop also packs a dedicated graphics card with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Although it isn't the most high-end card out there, it still delivers plenty of power to get things done.

So whether you're processing photos and videos, or just looking to do some gaming on your off time, this laptop will be able to handle it all. Of course, if gaming is your main focus, we think that it would be better to look through some of our gaming laptop recommendations. And as you can imagine, you also get tons of ports here with two USB-C, two USB-A, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI.

For the most part, not all that bad for a laptop that costs $1099 right now. Just be sure to act quickly, because this price won't be around for long. You can score this deal from B&H Photo Video while supplies last.